Penalties hurt Storm in season opener

Since it had been 577 days since hockey was last played in the Quad-Cities, here's a reminder — penalties are bad.
The Quad City Storm committed nine of those infractions in their season opener Friday and the Evansville Thunderbolts capitalized with three power-play goals en route to handing the Storm a 5-3 loss at the TaxSlayer Center.
The game was the first for either team since COVID-19 halted the 2019-20 season early and forced both teams to sit out the 2020-21 season. Evansville did have eight penalties, but the Storm only mustered one power-play goal on the night.
"A long time off of game situation, boys are a little rusty, maybe not thinking about where their sticks are," said captain Taylor Pryce. "Me personally, taking two penalties where I really didn't realize that I had taken two penalties; we'll watch film and tighten that up. But really, it's just getting our feet wet."
Mike Ferraro wasted little time knocking the rust off, scoring a hat trick in the first period for Evansville.
The Thunderbolts jumped on the board quickly, with Ferraro burying a shot into a wide open net for a power play goal just 5:12 into the game.
Marcus Ortiz scored his first goal with the Storm, burying a pass from Dillon Fournier at 10:42 in the period.
But Ferraro struck again shortly after, a shot sneaking past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo at 12:20.
In the right place at the right time, Ferraro completed the hat trick less than three minutes later, tipping a shot past Di Salvo to give the Thunderbolts a 3-1 lead at 12:47.
"First period, we looked scared, second period we looked scared," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Your goalie needs to be your best penalty killer and then after that everybody else needs to do their job, too. Unfortunately we didn't get that tonight."
The Storm got back into the game shortly before the end of the period. After Tommy Tsicos and Paul Fregeau both received two-minute minors, Cole Golka knocked the puck out of the air and into the net. After a brief discussion about a high stick, the goal stood to cut the lead to 3-2 at the 16:13 mark of the period.
Fournier also assisted on the Golka goal, a welcome sign for the 2012 NHL Draft pick, who was playing in his first game since Oct. 29, 2016.
The Thunderbolts doubled up their lead early in the second period. After the Storm failed to capitalize on a strong scoring attempt, Brandon Lubin took the puck back the other way and buried a shot over Di Salvo's shoulder at 5:51 in the second period.
"We don't bury that one, they go down and score and it's like, holy, what a turn of events," Pszenyczny said. "Hit some posts, that's the game of hockey."
A goal from Charles Barber ended Di Salvo's night early midway through the second period, as the SPHL's career wins leader was lifted for Bailey MacBurnie.
"It's pressure, home opener, last year, gotta have better out of him," Pszenyczny said. "But that's not to say that's the reason we lost, there's a lot of things we can clean up."
MacBurnie didn't play last year after a college career with UMass-Boston, but played well in his first professional action, making 10 saves to keep the Thunderbolts from adding to the lead.
"That's all you need your goalie to do, is give your team an opportunity to win at the end of the night," Pszenyczny said. "Hats off to (Evansville goaltender Brian Billett), he played a phenomenal game. He got the saves when they needed it."
Shane Bennett cut into the Evansville advantage with his first goal of the season, scoring while falling down, to cut the lead to 5-3 at the 8:15 mark of the third period.
Despite controlling most of the rest of the period, the Storm couldn't get any closer, but will get another chance against Evansville Saturday.