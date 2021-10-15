Penalties hurt Storm in season opener

But Ferraro struck again shortly after, a shot sneaking past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo at 12:20.

In the right place at the right time, Ferraro completed the hat trick less than three minutes later, tipping a shot past Di Salvo to give the Thunderbolts a 3-1 lead at 12:47.

"First period, we looked scared, second period we looked scared," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Your goalie needs to be your best penalty killer and then after that everybody else needs to do their job, too. Unfortunately we didn't get that tonight."

The Storm got back into the game shortly before the end of the period. After Tommy Tsicos and Paul Fregeau both received two-minute minors, Cole Golka knocked the puck out of the air and into the net. After a brief discussion about a high stick, the goal stood to cut the lead to 3-2 at the 16:13 mark of the period.

Fournier also assisted on the Golka goal, a welcome sign for the 2012 NHL Draft pick, who was playing in his first game since Oct. 29, 2016.

The Thunderbolts doubled up their lead early in the second period. After the Storm failed to capitalize on a strong scoring attempt, Brandon Lubin took the puck back the other way and buried a shot over Di Salvo's shoulder at 5:51 in the second period.