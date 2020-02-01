Power play woes continue in Storm loss

Once again Saturday night, like so many other nights this year, the difference between a win and a loss for the Quad City Storm came down to special teams.

The Storm dug themselves an early hole by allowing two power play goals, then were 0 for 6 on the night on the man advantage in a 2-1 loss to the Peoria Rivermen on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Peoria has now won five straight games while the Storm have lost two in a row.

In both games this weekend, the Storm were 0 for 11 on the power play while the Rivermen were 2 for 7.

The Storm entered Saturday's game with the league's 8th-ranked power play, capitalizing on 13.8% of their chances while Peoria boasts the league's best unit, scoring on 21.7% of its looks.

That top-ranked Rivermen unit took advantage of a full two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity midway through the first period, scoring two goals 24 seconds apart.

Nick Neville scored first, firing a blast past Peter Di Salvo at the 10-minute, 59-second mark of the period.

Still on the power play, Mitchell McPherson gave Peoria a 2-0 lead, deflecting a shot from Brandon Rumble past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo at 11:24.