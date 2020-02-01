Power play woes continue in Storm loss

Once again Saturday night, like so many other nights this year, the difference between a win and a loss for the Quad City Storm came down to special teams.
The Storm dug themselves an early hole by allowing two power play goals, then were 0 for 6 on the night on the man advantage in a 2-1 loss to the Peoria Rivermen on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the TaxSlayer Center.
Peoria has now won five straight games while the Storm have lost two in a row.
In both games this weekend, the Storm were 0 for 11 on the power play while the Rivermen were 2 for 7.
The Storm entered Saturday's game with the league's 8th-ranked power play, capitalizing on 13.8% of their chances while Peoria boasts the league's best unit, scoring on 21.7% of its looks.
That top-ranked Rivermen unit took advantage of a full two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity midway through the first period, scoring two goals 24 seconds apart.
Nick Neville scored first, firing a blast past Peter Di Salvo at the 10-minute, 59-second mark of the period.
Still on the power play, Mitchell McPherson gave Peoria a 2-0 lead, deflecting a shot from Brandon Rumble past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo at 11:24.
The Storm jumped on the board midway through the second period. Just after a too many men penalty expired, Vincent Beaudry found Dakota Klecha crashing the slot and Klecha fired a one-timer that Peoria goaltender Eric Levine had no chance of stopping at the 12:02 mark.
It’s Klecha’s first goal since Nov. 30 as the Storm forward missed nine games due to injury. Since returning on Jan. 17, Klecha has five points in seven games.
The Storm couldn't do any more damage against Levine, who made 29 saves, though Quad City had several chances.
Jon Buttitta had a look early in the third period, but his backhand sailed wide. Connor Fries had another quality chance later in the period, but his shot once again sailed over the net, causing Fries to look to the rafters in despair.
The Storm pulled Di Salvo — who made 20 saves — with less than 90 seconds left, frantically looking for the equalizer. Joe Sova kept the team alive, deflecting an attempt at an empty net goal and breaking up another Peoria rush that would have sealed the game.
But it was all for naught as the Storm couldn't tie the game, despite getting Levine out of his net in the closing seconds.
The Storm hit the road for three games in Pensacola next weekend before returning to the TaxSlayer for a three-game series against Fayetteville starting Feb. 14.