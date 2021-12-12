Proudlock gets shutout in debut but not win as Storm fall in shootout

Once the Storm lost goaltender Bailey Brkin to the ECHL, the Storm brought Proudlock in on Dec. 1, but it wasn't until Sunday he got his chance in net.

"He actually spoke to me after the first trip here when Vermilion came to town, he was like, 'Man, I like this building, I really wish I was a part of this organization,'" Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Hockey's funny how it works out, you could trade somebody and they're back the next year."

In front of his parents, who made the six-hour drive from Michigan, Proudlock stopped all 30 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, allowing a pair of shootout goals to Russell and Matt Rupert. Michael Moran scored the lone shootout goal for the Storm.

"It's fun being on this team, instead of playing against them," Proudlock said. "It's just a great team, just a great group of guys and a great coach so I'm happy to be here. It's fun to be in games, this team has a winning mentality and it's fun to be in the room and be a part of it. You're in every game."

Proudlock lowered his goals against average from 4.29 to 3.28 and raised his save percentage from .898 to .915 with the effort.