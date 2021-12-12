Proudlock gets shutout in debut but not win as Storm fall in shootout

A good old-fashioned goaltender duel broke out Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Thomas Proudlock and Cody Karpinski each pitched shutouts, but it was Pensacola's Karpinski who grabbed the win as the Ice Flyers collected a 1-0 shootout win over Proudlock's Quad City Storm.
Karpinski allowed only one shootout goal while Proudlock let in two, the winning one to Marcus Russell.
It's the second straight loss for the Storm, but Quad City got another point, extending its point streak to six games and capping a four-point weekend against the Ice Flyers. The Storm are now a point out of first place behind the Huntsville Havoc.
"We're decently pleased, but we don't want to be complacent, we don't want to look at our record and be satisfied," Storm captain Taylor Pryce said. "We're OK with four out of six points but two overtime, shootout losses, not ideal."
It was the Storm debut for Proudlock, and a welcome return to the ice after having not played since Nov. 19. Originally intending to join the Storm in training camp, Proudlock was picked in Vermilion County's expansion draft and made his pro debut with the Bobcats, actually against the Storm on Oct. 30.
He stopped all 26 shots in relief that night but in his next four games, allowed a combined 15 goals, and was waived by the Bobcats on Nov. 23.
Once the Storm lost goaltender Bailey Brkin to the ECHL, the Storm brought Proudlock in on Dec. 1, but it wasn't until Sunday he got his chance in net.
"He actually spoke to me after the first trip here when Vermilion came to town, he was like, 'Man, I like this building, I really wish I was a part of this organization,'" Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Hockey's funny how it works out, you could trade somebody and they're back the next year."
In front of his parents, who made the six-hour drive from Michigan, Proudlock stopped all 30 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, allowing a pair of shootout goals to Russell and Matt Rupert. Michael Moran scored the lone shootout goal for the Storm.
"It's fun being on this team, instead of playing against them," Proudlock said. "It's just a great team, just a great group of guys and a great coach so I'm happy to be here. It's fun to be in games, this team has a winning mentality and it's fun to be in the room and be a part of it. You're in every game."
Proudlock lowered his goals against average from 4.29 to 3.28 and raised his save percentage from .898 to .915 with the effort.
"I felt like I was playing well, where I was before, but just didn't get results," Proudlock said. "The guys in front of me, you see them block a ton of shots ... making my job easy, clearing out the front. They do their part and it makes me look good, I make the easy saves."
The Storm spent much of the first period trapped in their defensive zone, partially due to a four-minute high sticking penalty on Tommy Stang less than three minutes into the game. However, even after the kill, the Storm had trouble getting into the offensive zone until the latter half of the period.
"They seemed to be clogging up the middle and personally I thought the puck was bouncing a lot," Pryce said. "In those situations, we've just got to make simple plays and be on the same page."
The Storm found more of an offensive flow in the second period, firing 20 shots on goal, but couldn’t get anything past Karpinski to break the deadlock.
Late in the third period, the Storm had a chance to grab the regulation win with a 44-second 5-on-3 opportunity but couldn't capitalize. The Storm also had a pair of chances in overtime, but couldn't get the puck past Karpinski, who made 39 saves.
"I think he made some timely saves that we expected to bury on," Pryce said. "We've just got to keep coming for 60 minutes. That's hockey, sometimes you're going to run into a goalie that gets hot one night, some nights, he lets five in. We've just got to keep coming, learn from our mistakes and keep battling."