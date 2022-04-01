Pryce, defense lead Storm to win over Vermilion County

DANVILLE — Through 37 minutes of game time Friday the Quad City Storm were battling last-place Vermilion County in a scoreless tie.

Thanks to Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop and the Storm defense pitching a shutout, Quad City still had plenty of time to find the back of the net in a 2-0 win.

Both goals came off the stick of Taylor Pryce.

The veteran wing who hadn't scored a goal in a month came through big Friday. First Pryce beat Vermilion County goaltender Ben Churchfield off assists from Triston Theriot and Darick Louis-Jean with less than three minutes left in the second period.

Then Pryce struck again at the 6:19 mark of the third period off another assist from Louis-Jean. It was Pryce's 17th goal of the season for Quad City (30-15-5-4).

The win extended the Storm's lead over the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the fifth seed in the SPHL playoffs to seven points. Pensacola has four games remaining to Quad City's two.

Resop turned away all 22 shots from Vermilion County, including 12 in the third period alone. Churchfield tallied 25 saves for Vermilion County as the Storm outshot the Bobcats 27-22.

The Storm return to action Sunday at Peoria at 3:15 p.m. The Rivermen currently sit in third place in the SPHL standings.

