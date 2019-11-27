Pryce turning into playmaker for Storm

Sometimes, all a player needs is a chance.

That's a mantra that Dave Pszenyczny has utilized thus far in his time as head coach of the Quad-City Storm, often bringing in players buried at the bottom of other teams' rosters and letting them prove what they can do given a little more opportunity.

Taylor Pryce is the latest to make the most of his chance, currently second on the team with five goals and third with nine assists. After coming into the year with just 13 career goals, he's on pace for 23 goals this season and has emerged as a timely playmaker for the Storm, who host the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday and Saturday.

"He just lets you be comfortable and you're not gripping your stick too tight. The little things become easier to do," Pryce said of Pszenyczny's coaching style. "It is a surprise but it feels good, and you try to ride the wave that comes and goes with a long season.

"It makes it feel like the hard work in the long offseasons actually pays off."

A Newmarket, Ontario, native, Pryce played college hockey at Division-III Buffalo State College before breaking into the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2017.