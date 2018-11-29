Dave Pszenyczny didn't feel like he could sit idly by while his former teammates came forward.
The Quad-City Storm head coach opened up Wednesday in an article for The Canadian Press about alleged instances of abuse under the guise of hazing he and other teammates experienced while rookies in 2002-03 with the Sarnia Sting, a major junior hockey team based in Ontario.
Pszenyczny's comments were in response to tweets sent out over the weekend by Daniel Carcillo, a former NHL player who was teammates with Pszenyczny in Ontario.
The tweets, and subsequent articles involving Carcillo, alleged several instances of abuse, including instances where rookies were forced to sit in the shower as veterans urinated on them and spit chewing tobacco at them.
Since Carcillo's tweets, other former players have come forward, including Ryan Munce, a goaltender on the team who has admitted he has had suicidal thoughts since the abuses.
"When a teammate steps up like that and says something, you back them up," Pszenyczny said. "(Carcillo) and I have been friends since our first year in Sarnia. He’s had a tough road ever since, and a couple of other guys on that team have had some problems along the way, throughout the years, even after hockey. It’s tough."
In the article, Pszenyczny details certain incidents he endured, including a time when he was sidelined with a groin injury.
Instead of skating, Pszenyczny was forced to strip naked and do pushups on the ice with his penis being dipped into Flexall — a menthol-based ointment — each time he lowered to the ground.
There are other stories involving players being hit over the head repeatedly with a sawed-off goalie stick and players being strapped to a table and beaten with belts.
Pszenyczny said he wasn't subjected to the shower incidents or some of the other abuses. He believes that's partly because of his willingness to fight the older players on the ice during practice.
"It's interesting because some of this stuff I must have buried and not really thought about, and maybe that's why I'm so numb to certain things that come on in my life from a personal level," Pszenyczny said. "When I look back at it, I almost feel as guilty as the people that were doing it to us because maybe I could have done more. My more was trying to fight them every day in practice."
Still, the treatment he did receive and witnessed his teammates go through were enough to take a toll.
"It was a lot to take in every day, and when you’re in that scenario, you just think that's the norm," Pszenyczny said. "You think, 'OK, this is how I get to the NHL, everybody else must have gone through this.' It wasn't until Carcillo and I were traded out of Sarnia that we realized that wasn't the culture everywhere.
"There's a fine line between humiliating someone and busting their chops."
These aren't isolated incidents or incidents that are gone from sports. St. Michael's College School in Toronto is undergoing an investigation following recent sexual assault allegations involving the football team.
The type of culture that can be created, and according to Pszenyczny, was allowed to fester in Sarnia, is something he and his former teammates are trying to eradicate.
"When you're in that scenario, you just think that's the norm and you feel embarrassed if you were to say something and you feel like you're betraying your team, but when you look back on that, is that how teammates are supposed to treat each other?" Pszenyczny said. "Maybe I wasn't the most pleasant veteran as well. I maybe gave the rookies some stuff, but I don't think I ever went to that extreme. If I did, I would love to apologize to anybody.
"We're not trying to affect anybody's lives, we're just trying to make sure this doesn't happen again anywhere else or that it doesn't develop into it and that people are aware of it."
The Ontario Hockey League issued a statement to The Canadian Press as well as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation stating they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward hazing and have been implementing policies to prevent incidents like the ones alleged in Sarnia from continuing.
Since coming forward, Pszenyczny has received texts and phone calls from some of those veterans, apologizing for their actions.
"We don't blame them because they didn't know," Pszenyczny said. "They got it just as bad. I don't know to what extreme, but they got it too, but the part is somebody should have stopped everything. The apologies are nice, but at the same time, that's not what we're looking for. We're letting people know, especially for families that let their kids leave at 15, 16 years old to go play junior hockey, this is something they could be exposed to."
That's an important motivator for Pszenyzcny, who is a father of two, including a 4-year-old boy, Easton, who could end up following the same path of his father.
"I think every kid is different, so I don't think there's a rule book for every kid to learn from," Pszenyczny said. "I just want him to be comfortable, and it's not that I wasn't comfortable with my dad or my parents, I just felt like I was betraying my teammates, and the more you talk, the more you feel like you're going to be a problem. So you keep your mouth shut, bide your time and kind of get through it. I think that's what all of us were thinking when we were in Sarnia."
Pszenyczny has also received messages of support and thanks from his former teammates, including Carcillo, who posted this on Twitter Wednesday night.
"Dave Pszenyczny Remember the name You’re a hero brother Thank you for speaking about your experience with abuse This is what a hockey brotherhood looks like Appreciate you #MentalHealth #Abuse"
"I'm not looking for any praise or anything," Pszenyczny said. "It's more along the lines of, it happened to me. I'm glad nobody got hurt or killed, but I feel like if I don't say anything, I'm just as guilty as everyone else."