Pszenyczny, Storm agree to three-year contract extension

Dave Pszenyczny feels like he has some unfinished business.

After leading the Quad City Storm to their best season in the franchise's four-year history, one game away from reaching the SPHL President's Cup Finals, Pszenyczny and the Storm agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced Friday.

"I just absolutely love the area and I think ever since I came into the organization, they welcomed us with open arms," Pszenyczny said. "Then last year, we had some success but we have a lot of unfinished business in regards to where we want to be and how we want to play."

Pszenyczny is the only head coach in franchise history, taking the job in 2018. He is 66-68-22 and guided the Storm to a 32-15-9 finish this past season. The Storm won their first playoff series in franchise history, beating the Fayetteville Marksmen in three games before losing in three games to the eventual champion Peoria Rivermen.

"I think for anybody, players included, they want to come back and they've been texting me ever since the finals ended and agreed that there's some unfinished business and we were very close to getting to the finals," Pszenyczny said. "When you're that close, it's something that keeps you coming back and it gives you the itch to want to compete and finish the task at hand."

Pszenyczny has also handled roster management duties for the Storm and has proved to be quite adept at recognizing and acquiring talent in his tenure. Among highlights, in his first season, he traded for Shane Bennett, who is the franchise leader in goals and assists and posted career numbers this past season. In 2019, he acquired defenseman Joe Sova, who earned second-team all-SPHL honors this past year.

"In the first year, especially, new teams in this league are not given an easy path to building something successful," Storm president Brian Rothenberger said. "It was pretty apparent to me in that first year that Dave won the majority of the trades he made. I thought the team was much improved the second season, due in large part to those trades."

Pszenyzcny also has been able to adapt to the ever-changing rosters of minor league hockey. The Storm led the SPHL with 22 ECHL call-ups this season, and never dropped lower than fifth in the league standings.

"That's a testament to a lot of things," Rothenberger said. "Dave is doing it the right way, when a team in the ECHL calls, he answers the phone every time and if there's a player on our roster who's going to fill the need they're looking for, he's going to give that player the opportunity and I think that's built a sense of loyalty with a lot of the players. ... We are really excited Dave made the decision to come back and are excited to see what next season has in store for us."

Now, the focus is on getting the Storm to that next level and Pszenyczny has already been active in trying to build his roster for next season.

"It's important that we have a good core of players that are coming back next season to build off of and then fill in the pieces that we'll be missing with retirement and such," he said. "I think with the buy-in from the players that will be coming back, it will be a lot easier to fine-tune a little bit more of our system."

