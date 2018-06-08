Dave Pszenyczny knows all about the legacy of Quad-Cities hockey.
He saw it first-hand as an opposing player, impressed by the atmosphere of the TaxSlayer Center in years past.
"It's one of those buildings where you know it's not going to be a blowout, you know it's not going to be an easy game," Pszenyczny said. "It's going to be a tough, nose to the grindstone type of game, and there's going to be some bumps and bruises. Those games were always fun to play in."
Pszenyczny now gets a chance to continue that legacy, named as the first head coach and director of hockey operations of the new Quad-City franchise that joined the Southern Professional Hockey League last month.
"Throughout our interview process, we wanted a coach that believes in community involvement," team co-owner John Dawson said. "Dave realizes the community is our fan base, and if we can’t get out and support our community, then why should they support us?"
The team will formally introduce Pszenyczny at a news conference at Harris Pizza in Bettendorf at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 21.
It's the end of a 12-year playing career and hopefully the start of a long coaching career for the 33-year-old from Sterling Heights, Michigan.
The defenseman played 664 games in his career, spanning between the American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League and SPHL. He won a CHL championship in 2011 with the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs and spent the last three seasons with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen, helping Peoria reach the last three championship series.
"I just felt like there wasn't much left to accomplish," Pszenyczny said. "I had a great year last year and I always wanted to become a coach, and to get an opportunity, it's hard to pass up because these opportunities don't come up too often."
It's going to be a quick transition for Pszenyczny, joining a team that doesn't have a name and has yet to name a general manager.
But he already has six players on the team through the SPHL expansion draft, including goaltender Keegan Asmundson, who helped the Huntsville Havoc defeat Pszenyczny's Rivermen in the championship earlier this season.
"I always love challenges, and I always took every season I was playing as a challenge because I was getting up in age," Pszenyczny said. "I want a blue-collar, hard-working team. ... I want everyone coming in with an honest work ethic and things will take care of themselves."