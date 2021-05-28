Quad City Storm announce protected list after year off the ice

Gravelle, 25, played his rookie season last year in FPHL Elmira, scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists in 20 games.

Burmaster, 26, scored five goals and added two assists in 11 games with the Storm in 2020. He played in 61 games with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers last year, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Bennett, 27, scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 34 games with the Storm in 2019-20. He has scored 24 goals and added 30 assists in 68 career games with the Storm and is the franchise leader in goals and point. He did not play last season.

Widmar, 26, scored one goal and added three assists in six games with the Storm in 2019. He played 26 games in Poland last season, scoring six goals and adding five assists.

Pryce, 28, scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 42 games with the Storm in 2019-20. He played for Birmingham, Pensacola and Huntsville last season, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists in 35 games.

Golka, 26, played three games with the Storm in 2020, scoring one goal and adding two assists. He did not play last season.

Mangone, 25, played his rookie season last year with Columbus, scoring eight goals and adding three assists in 20 games.