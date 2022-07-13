 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPHL

Quad City Storm host defending champs to open 2022-23 season

042022-qc-spt-storm-rivermen-30.jpg

Quad City Storm center Connor Fries (89) reaches out with the puck as he is guarded by Peoria Rivermen defenseman Nick Neville (25), and Peoria Rivermen center JM Piotrowski (40) during the third period of Game 1 of the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals April 20 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The Storm open the 2022-23 season against Peoria, one of 14 dates against the Rivermen.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

The Quad City Storm will open the 2022-23 season against the defending SPHL champion Peoria Rivermen, one of 14 dates against their biggest rivals.

The Storm begin their 56-game season slate on Oct. 21 at the TaxSlayer Center against the Rivermen, the first meeting between the two teams since the Rivermen beat the Storm in the clinching Game 3 of the SPHL President's Cup semifinals in April. The Rivermen went on to win the President's Cup.

The Storm hit the road the following night to take on the Rivermen.

Quad City, which has 28 home and 28 road games, plays the Vermilion County Bobcats 13 times, the second-most games against a single foe behind Peoria.

After playing the Riverman the opening weekend, the Storm are at Vermillion for a pair of road games on Oct. 28 and 29. They follow that with a home game against Evansville on Oct. 30, one of eight games against the Thunderbolts.

The Storm wrap up the regular season with a two-game homestand against the Huntsville Havoc on April 7 and April 8.

The Storm's longest homestand of the season is five games from Oct 30 to Nov. 11. Their longest road trip of the year is five games, from March 10-24.

The Storm will have 12 Friday home games, nine Saturday games, three Sunday games and four Thursday games. Standard start times for home games on Fridays and Saturdays are 7:10 p.m., Sundays at 2:10 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:10 p.m.

Season tickets, suites, and group nights are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by emailing andrew@quadcitystorm.com. Mini-plans will go on sale next week and single-game tickets go on sale Oct. 1.

