The Quad-City Storm announced Friday the signings of defensemen Ludlow Harris and Mitchell Mueller to professional tryout agreements. The team also announced it has hired Josh Eaves as its equipment manager.
Harris, 26, played in 50 games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen last year, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. In 80 career SPHL games, the 6-foot, 195-pound Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has nine goals and 30 assists.
"He is a player I wanted on the back end to give us a physical presence along with an offensive threat,” head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “Look for big things to come from him this upcoming season.”
Mueller, 23, split last season between the ECHL and the SPHL. In 19 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, he scored four goals and tallied five assists. In seven games with the Marksmen, he added one goal and two assists.
The 6-3, 215-pound Bakersfield, California native also played 17 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, not registering a point. In 56 career SPHL games, he has eight goals and 11 assists.
"Mitchell is a hard-nosed winger who has experience at the next level and is not afraid to go to the dirty areas," Pszenyczny said. "He will do whatever is needed for the team to succeed.
These additions bring the Storm's training camp roster to eight players.
Eaves joins the Storm from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and also has experience with the Mississippi RiverKings.
The Storm also unveiled their jersey design for the upcoming season on Twitter.
