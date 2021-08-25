Quad City Storm to hold free agent camp, with a training camp spot guaranteed

Dave Pszenyczny has seen the movie "Invincible."
The story of Vince Papale, a wide receiver who parlayed a tryout opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles into a three-year NFL career in the 1970s received the Hollywood treatment with star Mark Wahlberg in 2006. Now, Pszenyczny, the head coach of the Quad City Storm, hopes to find a similar diamond in the rough.
The Storm are holding a free agent camp Oct. 5 and 6 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, guaranteeing at least one spot on the team's main training camp roster and an opportunity to earn a spot on the regular season roster.
It will be the first on-ice action for the Storm since March 2020, when COVID-19 ended the SPHL season early and also forced the Storm to sit out the 2020-21 season due to Illinois' COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
"It's to ramp up and get everybody excited that hockey is coming back and what other golden opportunity if you find a diamond in the rough during all this," Pszenyczny said. "It's no different than ('Invincible').
"There's players that get lost in the shuffle and there's players that, their families didn't have the most money so therefore they couldn't play AAA hockey, and if they didn't play AAA, they didn't go to D-I or major junior. It's interesting to see what comes out of this and as you're navigating through the pro sport, it really doesn't matter if a guy is coming out of D-I or D-III, it's what are you doing right now?"
Though Pszenyczny has never been a part of one, he said free agent camps are becoming more and more common as some players elect to play overseas or receive other opportunities. Though a free agent camp doesn't guarantee the quality of those trying out, Pszenyczny is excited to see who wants to take a shot at making the team.
"If people just want to come out for the sake of coming out and get their jersey, that's great," he said. "You'll get the experience of a full pro, being in our locker room and using our amenities so I think it's great. The fans will enjoy it."
The camp will include a practice and a scrimmage on Oct. 5, then a pregame skate and another game on Oct. 6, followed by player selection.
Pszenyczny also thinks it can be an opportunity for him to grow as a coach, forcing him to simplify his language as those trying out may not have the same hockey background as those who traveled a more traditional route to the Storm.
"That's something over this past year, I've come to find out not everybody uses the same terminology as me if they're coming from another team," he said. "It's very important that Day 1, the language that (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) and I speak to the team has to be in the same terms.
"It's going to be a little bit different and I expect a lot of questions to be asked, but it's not going to be too strenuous as far as the practice, it's going to be more about the compete and talent level at that point."
Anyone 18 years and older can register. Registration for the camp is $275 and players are required to provide their own equipment, including visors. Each individual is also responsible for their transportation and lodging, though post game meals will be provided by the Storm Booster Club. Pszenyczny said that any player that makes the training camp roster will be set up in one of the team apartments for the duration of their stay with the team.
Those interested can register at https://quad-city-storm-suites-party-areas-and-groups.myshopify.com/collections/special-offers though Pszenyczny said registration is capped at 40 skaters and six goaltenders.