Quad City Storm to hold free agent camp, with a training camp spot guaranteed

Though Pszenyczny has never been a part of one, he said free agent camps are becoming more and more common as some players elect to play overseas or receive other opportunities. Though a free agent camp doesn't guarantee the quality of those trying out, Pszenyczny is excited to see who wants to take a shot at making the team.

"If people just want to come out for the sake of coming out and get their jersey, that's great," he said. "You'll get the experience of a full pro, being in our locker room and using our amenities so I think it's great. The fans will enjoy it."

The camp will include a practice and a scrimmage on Oct. 5, then a pregame skate and another game on Oct. 6, followed by player selection.

Pszenyczny also thinks it can be an opportunity for him to grow as a coach, forcing him to simplify his language as those trying out may not have the same hockey background as those who traveled a more traditional route to the Storm.

"That's something over this past year, I've come to find out not everybody uses the same terminology as me if they're coming from another team," he said. "It's very important that Day 1, the language that (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) and I speak to the team has to be in the same terms.