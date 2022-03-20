 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resop posts shutout as Storm beat Bobcats

  Updated
  • 0

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Quad City Storm found the solution in a familiar place.

The Storm grabbed a 5-0 win over last-place Vermilion County Sunday at the David S. Palmer Arena, improving their record to 10-1-0 against the Bobcats this season.

The Storm are averaging 5.4 goals per game against the Bobcats this year and are allowing just 1.9 goals per game to Vermilion County.

It was QC's second shutout of the series and of the season for the Storm.

QC goaltender Kevin Resop stopped all 25 shots he faced for the first shutout of his career. He is now 7-4-1 with a 2.49 goals against average since joining the Storm in January.

Michael Moran got the scoring started with his eighth goal of the season at the 12-minute, 25-second mark of the first period.

Shane Bennett added his team-leading 21st goal of the season on the power play at 17:25.



Marcus Ortiz and David Brancik added goals in the second period, then Connor Fries scored a shorthanded goal at 8:42 in the third period.

The Bobcats were 0-for-7 on the power play while the Storm were 2-of-6.

Prior to the game, Storm forward Carter Shinkaruk was suspended by the league pending review of a game misconduct assessed for physical abuse of officials in Saturday's loss to Evansville.

A final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

