Rivalry renewed: Alums of Mallards, Generals to meet again for charity

In their years together in the United Hockey League, the Quad City Mallards and Flint Generals were bitter rivals, meeting in the finals three times in a four-year span.

They'll renew that long-standing feud next month.

TaxSlayer executive director Scott Mullen announced Thursday that the arena, in partnership with Arconic and Genesis Health System, will host a fundraising event at 7 p.m. March 4, featuring members of the Mallards championship teams facing the Flint Generals, a resumption of the rivalry billed "Heroes vs. Villains of the United Hockey League."

All net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection program through Genesis Health Services Foundation.

"The Mallards dominated minor league hockey for nearly a decade, becoming the only team in professional hockey history to win 50 games in six consecutive seasons and seven times in nine years," Mullen said. "The team's involvement in the community and the way the fans loved the players was reciprocated in kind by the players to the fans. The fact that so many of these players are committing to return to the Quad-Cities for this benefit game at their own expense speaks volumes of the special relationship between the players and the fans that continues nearly 25 years later."

The event will include a ticketed meet and greet postgame reception featuring both Mallards and Generals players and a jersey auction as well.

Anticipated to be in attendance are former Mallards players Howie Rosenblatt, Mark McFarlane, Steve Gibson, Kerry Toporowski, Patrick Nadeau, Stas Tkatch, Andy Fermoyle, Carl LeBlanc, Marty Fillion and others. Flint will be led by Jim Duhart as well as Chad Grills, Lorne Knauft and Stephan Brochu.

“We are grateful to Arconic and Genesis for their support of this great fundraiser as well as to Scott Mullen and the TaxSlayer Center for recognizing the incredible achievements of the great Mallards teams," former Mallards president and general manager Howard Cornfield said. "The benefit game will feature some fun surprises and I expect that Jim Duhart will have Topper’s dirty glove washing his face, just like the old days. I know the players are looking forward to seeing the old fans and raising money to help beat breast cancer.”

Tickets to the benefit game start at $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center box office and at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of tickets to the postgame event will be available at $20 through the box office and Ticketmaster.

As part of the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection program, Genesis Health Services Foundation Mammogram Voucher program ensures that cost is never a barrier for patients lacking resources to receive annual screenings, diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasounds. Individual gifts to the Mammogram Voucher Fund may be matched by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.

For more information or to make a gift, go to www.genesishealth.com/giving/projects--events/mckay-center-for-breast-health.

