Rivermen dominate Storm in Game 2 to set up winner-take-all

PEORIA, Ill. — It was like looking into a mirror.

After dominating from start to finish in a Game 1 win over the Peoria Rivermen, the Quad City Storm were a step slow, out-hit and out of position in a 5-1 loss in Game 2 Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.

The two teams meet again in a winner-take-all Game 3 at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center.

"I think we thought maybe we thought we were going to come out and steamroll again and they just came out with the same intensity we had last game," forward Shane Bennett said. "Now their backs are against the wall again, we know we've got to come out with that same intensity we had in the first game.

"I think the whole league knew going into this series it was going to be a tough series for either team to win."

The game wasn't as close as the score as the Storm struggled to find any traction until late in the game.

"I'm obviously very disappointed," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We're playing against a team that's desperate and have their backs against the wall and we come out with that for 30 minutes, maybe even 50. ... We're going to let this eat at us until midnight and then tomorrow's a new day."

The Rivermen immediately had Quad City on its heels Friday, testing Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin early and often in the first period.

Brkin was up to the task until the final five minutes.

Marcel Godbout came out of the penalty box and scored moments later, taking the puck down the right side and firing a shot from the goal line that deflected off the mask of Brkin and into the net at the 15:05 mark of the first period.

"I thought in the first we came out really hungry," Godbout said during an intermission interview. "That's what we had to do with our backs against the wall."

The Rivermen quickly doubled their lead in the second period. Playing 4-on-4, Alec Hagaman raced down the left side of the ice and found Zach Wilkie in the slot. Wilkie fired a backhand past Brkin just 28 seconds into the period.

Brkin made 26 saves for the Storm, but that wasn't enough to stop the Rivermen. Moments into a Peoria power play, Jordan Ernst found Alec Baer crashing the zone, and the regular season's leading scorer made a slight move and hesitation before firing a shot into the back of the net at 11:02 to put Peoria up 3-0 at 11:02.

"I think the one positive for us tonight was Brks keeping us in the game as long as he did," Pszenyczny said. "I still thought he gave us an opportunity to win."

The Storm were without defenseman Dillon Fournier, who was a late scratch with an illness. His absence was notable as the Storm struggled throughout the game in the defensive zone. Pszenyczny said he hopes Fournier will be available for Game 3.

"Any time you lose a big piece like Fourns, you're going to feel it throughout the lineup, whether it be offensive or defensive," defenseman Joe Sova said. "It just means the next guy's gotta step up and do the job and as much as it hurts, we have a lineup of 20 guys that anybody can do the job. It's unfortunate we couldn't get it done tonight but we'll put it past us and come back for Period 1 tomorrow."

The Storm finally got on the board late in the period. A shot from Marcus Ortiz found its way through to Berry, but the rebound leaked to Connor Fries in the slot, who pounded away at the puck until it finally slid past the goal line at 16:01 in the period to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Storm had a power play right after the goal from Fries, but couldn't capitalize to head into the third period trailing by two goals. The Quad City power play has struggled in this series, 0-for-10 after going 2-for-11 in its first round matchup against Fayetteville.

"Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. I'm sure we're going to talk about it and make some adjustments, see what we can do," Bennett said. "If our power play's not going, I mean, special teams win games in this league and we've definitely got to start getting that going."

Peoria had a pair of third period goals, a second one from Godbout and an empty net goal from Lordanthony Grissom late in the frame. Jack Berry made 29 saves for Peoria, which was 2-of-6 on the power play.

The Storm have to quickly turn the page on this game and focus on Game 3, a berth in the President's Cup final up for grabs.

"We came here to do a job and I don't think we were quite ready for the drop of the puck. ... We kind of let one get away," Sova said. "It's an elimination game for them again, it's an elimination game for us so I'm expecting a good hockey game all around from both sides. I think the mentality going in is we've got to go back to playing our game and be ready from the drop of the puck."

