Rivermen rout Storm in penalty-plagued contest

PEORIA — Saturday's clash between the Quad-City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen featured 11 penalties, including three majors and a game misconduct.
And then the second period started.
As with so many matchups between the rivals since the Storm joined the SPHL, the penalty box was busy Saturday.
And as with every one of them contested in Peoria over that time, the Storm came out on the losing end 6-0.
In total there were 25 penalties in the contest, including five 10-minute misconducts, three of which were on Peoria, and five five-minute majors.
Peoria only outshot Quad-City 26-25, but the Storm couldn't get anything past Rivermen goalie Eric Levine.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Neville's goal past Q-C goalie Peter Di Salvo off assists from Alec Hagaman and Brandon McMartin got the Rivermen on the board first more than 4 minutes into the game.
Peoria's Jordan Carvalho then took advantage of one of Quad-City's six first-period penalties, including two for too many men on the ice, with a power-play goal off assists from Cody Dion and Hagaman 9:28 into the period.
Things didn't get any better for the Storm in the second period.
Peoria's Jakob Reichert made it 3-0 4:44 into the frame off assists from Paul Fregeau and Darren McCormick.
About six minutes later, Robin Hoglund made it 4-0 with Alec Beer and Ben Oskroba assisting, beating the Storm's Ryan Mulder, who replaced Di Salvo after the third goal.
After getting two assists in the opening period, Hagaman made it 5-0 at 9:47 of the third period. Darren McCormick made it 6-0 in the final minute of play.
The Storm travel to Macon, Ga., for two games next weekend.