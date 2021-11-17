Rookie Brkin playing at high level in net for Storm

Though Di Salvo isn't currently the workhorse many may have suspected, Pszenyzcny hasn't seen any negative energy from the veteran, allowing the rookie to settle in and play his game. Instead, it's only pushing Di Salvo to up his game, ready for the next opportunity, which Pszenyczny said will be in Thursday's game against the Bulls.

"I really think it has to do with what's going on in that room and how tight they are and they just want the team to succeed at the end of the night," Pszenyczny said. "It's a next man up mentality. It's not my fault or his fault we can only play one goalie each night. Most of the time, you just go with who's hot and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Pete's been really wonderful through all this, it's bringing out the best of him in practice so now we know when he gets his next start, he'll be ready to go."