Rothenberger named Storm's team president

Brian Rothenberger started out with the Quad City Storm in 2018 as the team’s radio play-by-play man.
On Tuesday, he was named the team president.
Storm owner John Dawson announced that Rothenberger, who previously held the title of director of communications and operations, has been promoted to the president position for the hockey team, which currently is taking a one-year hiatus from the Southern Professional Hockey League.
“Brian has a proven track record of success in every position he has held, both with the Storm and previous companies he has worked for,” Dawson said. “He has proven his abilities in managing our day-to-day operations through all the challenges of the pandemic, and now with our season being canceled for 2020-21.’’
Dawson added that he is confident the franchise will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before when it resumes competition in the 2021-22 season.
In the meantime, Rothenberger has been almost a one-man operation for the team.
He said he was grateful for the trust that Dawson and the ownership group have placed in him.
“The Quad-Cities has such a rich hockey history and it is a great honor to be a part of it,’’ he said. “I am looking forward to the exciting things we have planned this offseason and share the sentiment with all of our fans that next season cannot get here soon enough.”
Even though the Storm is taking this season off, it is still selling season ticket memberships for 2021-22. Information can be obtained at QuadCityStorm.com or by calling 309-277-1343.
