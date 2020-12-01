 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rothenberger named Storm's team president
QUAD CITY STORM

Rothenberger named Storm's team president

{{featured_button_text}}
101718-Storm-day-011

Brian Rothenberger speaks to media members during the Quad City Storm's 2018 media day at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Rothenberger was named the team's president on Tuesday.

 FILE PHOTO

Brian Rothenberger started out with the Quad City Storm in 2018 as the team’s radio play-by-play man.

On Tuesday, he was named the team president.

Storm owner John Dawson announced that Rothenberger, who previously held the title of director of communications and operations, has been promoted to the president position for the hockey team, which currently is taking a one-year hiatus from the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“Brian has a proven track record of success in every position he has held, both with the Storm and previous companies he has worked for,” Dawson said. “He has proven his abilities in managing our day-to-day operations through all the challenges of the pandemic, and now with our season being canceled for 2020-21.’’

Dawson added that he is confident the franchise will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before when it resumes competition in the 2021-22 season.

In the meantime, Rothenberger has been almost a one-man operation for the team.

He said he was grateful for the trust that Dawson and the ownership group have placed in him.

“The Quad-Cities has such a rich hockey history and it is a great honor to be a part of it,’’ he said. “I am looking forward to the exciting things we have planned this offseason and share the sentiment with all of our fans that next season cannot get here soon enough.”

Even though the Storm is taking this season off, it is still selling season ticket memberships for 2021-22. Information can be obtained at QuadCityStorm.com or by calling 309-277-1343.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jannik Christensen V, Kyle Follmer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News