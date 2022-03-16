Shinkaruk's versatility a boon for Storm

In an era and a sport where specialization has become the norm, Carter Shinkaruk is a bit of a throwback.

A center by trade, Shinkaruk has spent the majority of this season playing as a defenseman for the Quad City Storm. He has been an impact player for the Storm as they prepare for their first postseason in franchise history.

"He's a renaissance man," coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "He can do it all, he's a Swiss Army knife."

Shinkaruk, 30, is in his sixth professional season, and though he played a handful of games at defense in his first season with the Huntsville Havoc, this is his first time in his career playing extended minutes on the back end.

After tallying 28 points in 72 games in his first two SPHL seasons, he spent the last two seasons in the FPHL, where he enjoyed an offensive explosion with 94 points in 63 games. But instead of insisting on staying at center, Shinkaruk has embraced the change in roles since joining the Storm.

"I love it. It makes it fun," he said. "Every day, you show up to the rink and most of the time I have a good idea of what I’m playing but there’s definitely a couple curveballs. I always tell the coaches, friends, family, teammates, it’s hockey and at the end of the day, if I can go out there and help the team in whatever position, way shape or form, forward or D, I’d even strap on the pads and play goalie if need be.

"I think people forget that we play this game because it's supposed to be fun and we grew up playing it at a young age. I just try to have fun every day at the rink and enjoy it."

Shinkaruk's flexibility has been a boon for the Storm, who have had 22 ECHL call-ups this season, the most in the league. Shinkaruk was one of those call-ups, earning an extended 21-game stint with the Iowa Heartlanders.

With Shinkaruk in the lineup, the Storm are 22-7-4 (.727 winning percentage). They are 6-6-4 (.500) without him.

"It really helps us out in the game planning, especially in our preparation for playoffs," Pszenyczny said. "We definitely want to have more defensemen for our playoff roster than normal teams would probably carry. Just having that aspect of him being able to play center really helps out."

Though much of his time this season has been spent on the defensive side, Shinkaruk is still getting a chance to showcase his offensive capabilities. He has scored nine goals and added 23 assists — both career SPHL highs — for 32 points in 33 games. His work defensively is also paying off as he is plus-16 this season, tied for second on the team.

"He has a knack for pulling off some nice moves and he uses his speed to his advantage," Pszenyczny said. "He sees the game a little bit differently and being back there opens up his game."

Shinkaruk has had two point streaks of five games, the most recent one part of a stretch that helped him earn player of the week honors.

"Old habits die hard," Shinkaruk said. "I definitely have to remind myself at times that I am a D and I have to stay back. There are times when I'll get off the ice and coaches will say you're spending too much time behind their net but I'm definitely an offensive player, I like to activate and use my speed out there. Sometimes I get caught but it's all part of the learning process out there."

Playing both positions has made Shinkaruk a better player, allowing him to pick up on little things that benefit his overall game.

"Odd-man rushes, when you’re seeing it from the defensive perspective, it's a little different than having the puck from the forward perspective," he said. "Little things like 3-on-2s, breaking the puck out, a lot of positional play; I'm still learning, my gap control is something I need to work on ... but it's more just the mentality of certain situations where in previous seasons you might not have even thought about, but now you're playing a different position and you can use that and adapt to whatever position I'm playing that weekend."

Shinkaruk's versatility isn't limited to the ice. He played four years of college field lacrosse at Division III Elmira College in New York, in addition to his four years of college hockey.

The Langley, British Columbia, native grew up playing goalie in box lacrosse — generally played within the confines of an ice rink once the ice has been removed or covered — and approached the Elmira lacrosse coaching staff about joining up in the spring.

He played in 27 games over four years, scoring three goals and adding two assists.

"It was super fun, I was fortunate enough to play some minutes. I loved lacrosse growing up and it was a great way to, after hockey, stay in shape and be part of a team," he said. "Lacrosse guys are awesome people, the team had a great culture. I cherish those memories a lot and every summer I'll still pick up a lacrosse stick and play pass with my dad."

Specialization is incredibly pronounced in hockey, where teenagers generally play away from home in junior leagues instead of in high school.

Though Shinkaruk did play four years of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League, he grew up playing multiple sports and feels like each, including his time playing lacrosse, helped him become a better hockey player.

"I always tell younger kids that playing a second or a third sport is beneficial to their main sport. Soccer, you learn how to use your feet to pick up passes off your feet. Baseball, you learn hand-eye coordination. Lacrosse, you're constantly doing ball protection, learning how to use your body to protect the puck in hockey," Shinkaruk said. "You're always trying to learn and be a better version of yourself so if you can use something you learned in soccer 20 years ago, it's great."

