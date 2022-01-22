Short-handed goals sink Storm

The man advantage proved to be anything but for the Quad City Storm on Saturday night.
Three short-handed goals lifted the Evansville Thunderbolts to a 5-1 win over the Storm, handing Quad City its third straight loss.
Evansville got its short-handed success going early. After Coy Prevost was sent to the box for boarding 2:57 in, Zane Jones scored off an Austin Plevy assist at the 3:52 mark to put the hosts up 1-0.
Shane Bennett got the equalizer for Quad City later in the first, scoring his 13th of the year off assists from Connor Fries and Taylor Pryce.
After an attempt to injure match penalty on Evansville's Brett Radford put the Storm on another power play, Jones struck again, getting his second short-handed goal of the game early in the second period to make it 2-1 Evansville.
Prevost tallied an insurance goal early in the third period before Plevy scored another short-handed goal at the 13:18 mark after another Radford penalty.
Tanner Butler tacked on an empty net goal to finish the scoring.
Evansville outshot Quad City 41-17, with the Storm not attempting more than seven shots in any period.
Thomas Proudlock finish with 36 saves for the Storm in the loss.