SPHL announces delayed start to 2020-21 season

Quad-Cities hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to get back to the ice.

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday it is targeting a mid-to-late December start for the 2020-21 season, postponing the season at least two months from its normally scheduled October commencement in response to the coronavirus.

The Quad-City Storm is one of 10 teams in the league, which is spread out among eight states in the Midwest and the southeastern part of the country.

"With the continued spikes in COVID-19 throughout the country and the challenges other sports are facing in their attempts to resume play, delaying our start to December gives us the best chance of completing an entire season with all 10 teams," commissioner Doug Price said.

"In addition," Price continued, "various state restrictions on large gatherings and the economics surrounding the uncertainty of having fans in our arenas in October or November, even at reduced capacity, make it difficult for teams to guarantee the ability to generate the revenue needed to operate if we were to start any earlier."

The 2019-20 season was canceled in March as a result of the pandemic. However, the SPHL is the first of the North American minor hockey leagues to announce plans for a return.