SPHL: Boatload of penalties the theme in Storm loss to Rivermen

PEORIA, Ill. — The Quad City Storm allowed six goals in the third period in a 9-4 setback versus the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center in a Southern Professional Hockey League rivalry contest.

It was another night of pushing and shoving between the two top-six teams in the league. There were a combined 38 penalties and nine total game misconduct penalties that resulted in 15 power play opportunities.

The Storm, who beat Peoria in overtime on Thursday, had the final 10 penalties on the night.

Peoria took the lead on two separate occasions in the third period. At the 4 minute, 49 second mark, Tyler Barrow buried a pass from JM Piotrowski to break a 3-3 tie. Nearly three minutes later, Alec Baer scored on the power play to give the Rivermen a 5-4 lead.

Baer finished with a hat trick. The Rivermen added four insurance goals, three of them on the power play, that proved to be more than enough breathing room to remain atop the SPHL standings.

Quad City found an equalizer three different times from three goal scorers. Conner Fries squared the game at 2 with a goal at 5:41 in the second period, Carter Shinkaruk later in the second and Aaron Ryback in the third.

The Storm, who play at Evansville Saturday evening, were out-shot 12-6 in the opening period and 15-3 in the third. Shinkaruk, Ryback and Fries each registered two points on the night.