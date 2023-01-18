SPHL: Busy weekend for QC Storm

Quad City Storm this week

Promotions: The two home games this week are both geared toward the younger fans. Thursday is the Storm’s first ever School Day Game. More than 3,000 kids from across the Quad-Cities are expected to be at the game and will be served a bag lunch. During the game, educational videos featuring Storm players will run on the video board. Friday is Nickelodeon Night featuring Baby Shark. Specialty Baby Shark jerseys will be worn during the game and auctioned online. Baby Shark music and videos will be featured in-game.

Storylines: Quad City is coming off two wins over Vermilion County last weekend, but face a much tougher go of it this week with two games against second-place Peoria to start the three-in-three. The War on I-74 has featured eight meetings so far, with each team winning four — QC taking one of those in overtime. … This is actually the first time the two have seen each other in a month, having split a weekend set Dec. 15-16 in Peoria. The Rivermen have outscored QC 23-20 in the head-to-head battles with the Storm being shut out twice. … While Peoria is the second-highest scoring team in the league with 109 goals (behind only fourth-place Birmingham’s 114), QC is ninth with 75 goals. … QC netminder Kevin Resop (7-7) continues to lead the league in goals against average at 2.16 and save percentage (0.933). … Peoria has three players among the league points leaders. Alec Baer (14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points) is sixth, Tyler Barrow (11-19-30) is 10th and Alec Hageman (12-15-27) is 14th. However, two of those may not be in action this week. Baer was loaned to ECHL Kansas City last Wednesday. Barrow, one of the top rookies in the league who was leading rookies in points, was suspended by the team on Monday, according to the league transactions wire. … With two wins over Vermilion County last weekend, QC snapped a four-game losing streak and took a 6-1 series lead over the Bobcats this season.