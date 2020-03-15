SPHL cancels season, Storm to refund tickets

"What we are all facing right now is bigger than the SPHL, bigger than hockey and bigger than sports."

The Quad City Storm had 12 games remaining in their season and were tied for the eighth and final playoff spot. They had shown potential all year of possibly making a run, beating every team ahead of them in the standings at least once.

Now, like many other athletes around the country, they'll be left wondering what could have been.

"Twelve games, that's a lot of hockey, that's 24 points, maybe could have caused some separation in the standings, but who knows?" Pszenyczny said. "I just think at the end of the day, anything can get taken away from you in a split-second. ... I guess you just can't take anything for granted."

The TaxSlayer Center announced Friday it was suspending all events for 30 days, leaving the Storm without a home rink in the final month of the season. That was a decision echoed by the Peoria Civic Center as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees to be suspended for 30 days.

The Center for Disease Control also announced Sunday that it is recommending the cancellation of events with gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.