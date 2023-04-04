The heads immediately dropped.

For the entirety of the second period and more than 75% of the third, Quad City goalie Kevin Resop and his band of defenders were stopping each and every shot by Peoria's forwards.

"We came out energized in the second," Resop said.

In a similar fashion as to how the opening frame unveiled, the Storm made the most critical error on Tuesday night.

A turnover in their defensive zone led to Joseph Widmar feeding the puck to Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman and beating Resop glove side for the go-ahead goal at the 14 minute, 38 second mark of the final period to lift the guests to a 4-2 triumph over the Storm in front of 1,607 people at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

"We just fell short," Resop said. "Every single guy is going to make a mistake every night we play a game, it is the nature of the game. We're not going to blame one guy after the turnover."

Peoria (37-14-3-1) finishes the season series at 12-5-2 against its arch-rival and moves back in front of the SPHL standings with 78 points, two clear of Birmingham with two regular-season contests left.

The Rivermen have the best win percentage in the league at .709, which would currently put them as the top seed in the playoffs.

"It is tough," QC forward Mike Mercurio said. "It has been a lot of games like that where we take over games and put teams away."

The Storm (22-31-1-1, 46 points) had more than their fair share of chances to secure a victory to open in their final homestand of the season and play spoiler.

They had five chances on the power play and finished with a goose egg. They fired several shots where Peoria netminder Jack Berry left his glove side of the net wide open. They even had a short-handed shot on goal where only Berry was the last line of defense.

Like Quad City has faced all season long, that timely goal never came.

"It just wasn't enough," Mercurio said.

Still, with nothing more than pride to play for after being eliminated from playoff contention, the Storm made it interesting.

Mercurio scored both goals for Quad City on deflection shots from in front of the blue line. He cut the deficit in half on a shot from Alex Carlson at the 17:31 mark of the opening stanza.

Then in between second-period power plays, the New Hartford, NY, native got his stick on a shot from Trevor Momot and past Berry at 17:26 to tie the game.

"Just keep going to the net," Mercurio said. "Being a smaller guy, you have to juke and jive a bit more. Don't let them catch you."

Resop and the defense kept the Storm in it with all 13 middle frame shots by Peoria turned aside and when it dominated puck possession in the third, nothing went by.

Mercurio was adamant that Resop has kept Quad City in a lot of games this season with his performances in net.

"He's the best goalie in the league," Mercurio added. "He's shown it day in and day out."

Resop finished with 34 saves on the night in the 2-hour, 15-minute contest. He was pulled with under two minutes left to go in regulation for the extra attacker with the Storm down 3-2.

Hagaman scored the empty-netter at 18:37, a goal that drew the ire of QC coach Dave Pszenyczny who was furious with the officials.

And the Storm left the ice in a hurry after the buzzer.

"We still have something to play for, this organization," Resop said.

Peoria got off to a rousing start in the opening 20 minutes with two goals within 34 seconds of each other from Jordan Ernst at 4:30 and Mitchell McPherson at 5:04.

Quad City kept it at that margin by killing off a 5-on-3 then a 5-on-4 Peoria power-play. Resop stopped a short-handed breakaway shot from Hagaman in the second and after initially ruling a goal, the officials waved it off.

"We responded, but we can't start the game like that," Resop said. "We started getting our legs under us."

Notes

Dropping the gloves: Peoria's McPherson and Quad-City's Momot were assessed major penalties for fighting at the 11:14 mark of the second period.

Momot retaliated after McPherson checked Tommy Tsicos into the boards. Both Tsicos and Momot left the ice to be treated for injuries, but they returned to the ice during the frame.