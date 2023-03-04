On a night when first responders were recognized at the Quad City Storm hockey game, it was the Pensacola Ice Flyers who responded first in the SPHL contest at Vibrant Arena.

However, when it mattered most, the Quad City Storm found players to come to the rescue as they rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ice Flyers in a contest that could prove critical in the stretch run of the regular season with playoff fortunes riding.

Mike Moran scored the game-winner at the 2:05 mark of the overtime period, turning a Pensacola turnover into the game-changer off an assist from Taylor Pryce.

The heart-stopping victory was much needed for the Storm as they moved to 19-24-1-1, 40 points. It helped them move a bit closer to the seventh-place Ice Flyers (22-19-1-1, 47 points).

East Moline police sergeant William Linn was also recognized at the game. He continues his recovery after being shot in the line of duty.

The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon at 2:10 back at Vibrant Arena.

“We’re trying to get as many points as we possibly can,” Moran said. “… Every point is at a premium now and we need as many points as possible. It’s a good feeling for sure.”

Things sure weren’t feeling good in regards to the Storm’s chances early and coach Dave Pszenyczny was not happy with his crew as it fell behind 2-0.

QC gave up a short-handed goal when they were on a 4-on-3 power play and then a defensive breakdown — what Pszenyczny called a “brain fart” — put QC in need of a call to 9-1-1 for some help.

They got it with a huge rally.

The Storm’s chance to resuscitate their playoff hopes started when Tommy Tsicos re-directed a Pryce power-play shot from just inside the blue line. He beat Pensacola goaltender Brad Arvanitis for his fourth goal of the campaign to make it a 2-1 contest.

Logan Nelson scored the equalizer with a one-timer from near the left faceoff circle off feeds from Davis Kirkendall (14) and Tsicos (16). That goal came eight minutes into the third period.

“It shows that we can come back and score three unanswered,” the coach said. “I don’t like being down all that much. Sometimes the game works in funny ways.

“I really didn’t care for our first period and then Nellie gets us on the board and we took over. I don’t think they had many shots in the final 30 minutes.”

Early on, it was Pensacola showing the Storm what it took to create opportunities for itself, scoring one short-handed marker and creating a wide-open opportunity in front of the net out of an even-strength situation.

Even though the Storm played with some fire and out-shot their guests 30-24, the Ice Flyers still held the lead into the third period.

Kolten Olynek continued to be a thorn in the Storm’s hopes as he scored his 18th of the season. It came in an improbable situation to give the Ice Flyers a 1-0 advantage.

Olynek, who scored twice in Pensacola’s 4-1 win on Thursday, scored his third of the season in two games against QC at the 12:28 mark of the first.

Making the goal frustrating for those in the special first responders sweaters the Storm were sporting for the game was that the hosts were on a 4-on-3 power play.

Pensacola had just cleared the puck from its end looking to run time off the clock. Instead of killing the clock, the Ice Flyers tried doing in the Storm. Olynek took a feed at the blue line and rifled a shot from the Vibrant Arena logo and beat QC netminder Sean Kuhn top shelf on the one-timer.

At the 6:42 mark, Mitch Atkins worked his way wide open in front of the QC net and without any defenders in sight, he beat Kuhn for the second goal of the game.

Short handed: Both teams came into the second of three games this weekend short-handed from a personnel standpoint.

QC, which skated with just 15 players, was without a pair of defensemen.

Alex Carlson received a call-up and was with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. He has one goal and four assists in 35 games.

Dillon Fournier (also with one goal and four assists in 35 games) was also scratched from the contest, joining Matt Ustaski, Aaron Ryback and Filip Virgili on the sidelines.

Pensacola was also without a pair of players for the Saturday contest.

Sean Gulka was suspended for the game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized head-butting incident in Thursday's contest between the two clubs at Vibrant Arena.

The Ice Flyers were also without defenseman Nick Leitner, who was knocked out of Thursday's game by a nasty right-handed punch by QC's Davis Kirkendall.