SPHL: Offense tough to come by as Storm shut out for fifth time

ROANOKE, N.C. — Offense was tough to come by for the Quad City Storm Thursday evening in its SPHL game against the hosting Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs at the Berglund Center.

The Storm had 23 shots on goal through the first two periods — without a goal. QC then was not credited with a shot on goal for the first 17 minutes of the third stanza which made it difficult to rally in what turned out to be a 4-0 setback in the first of a three-game road trip this weekend.

QC finished the frame with seven shots on goal, being out-shot 31-30 in the contest and shutout for the fifth time this season — this one credited to Roanoke goalie Austyn Roudebush.

These two clubs are scheduled to meet again Friday evening at the Berglund Center before QC stops in Fayetteville for a Saturday contest on the return trip.

Back in action after an 11-day hiatus caused by last week's weather-related postponements of two games, QC has now lost three straight and nine of its last 12 since Nov. 13. That skid has dropped ninth-place QC's record to 10-10-1-0, 21 points.

League-leading Roanoke (15-5-1-1, 32 points) opened the scoring in the first period with a Nick DeVito goal at the 11:11 mark. His fifth goal was set up by Brady Heppner (4) and Nick Ford (18).

After a scoreless second period, Ford gave the hosts an insurance goal just 2:27 into the third, beating QC netminder Bailey Brkin off a DeVito assist.

Just over three minutes later, Billy Vizzo scored his 13th of the season off assists from Mac Jansen (16) and Jarrad Vroman (6).

After an altercation at the 13:59 mark led to seven penalties, Roanoke added a power-play goal. Dominiks Marcinkevics scored his fourth of the season at the 14:54 mark off feeds from Jansen and DeVito.

Another dust-up at the 16:50 mark led to six more penalties being called, including a continuing altercation-misconduct on QC's Filip Virgili.

After penalty-free hockey for the first two-periods, QC was whistled for 12 in the third period. Roanoke had one penalty in each of the first two periods.