Davis Kirkendall gave it his best shot to fire up the Quad City Storm in Thursday’s SPHL contest against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

While his knockout of Ice Flyer Nick Leitner in the second period excited the Vibrant Arena crowd, the Storm couldn’t respond after losing what appeared to be the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Literally, as quickly as the whistle blew, Thursday’s showdown flipped.

Just seconds after Taylor Pryce had apparently scored the go-ahead goal at the 13:32 mark of the third, the Storm were dropping a 4-1 decision.

This was the first of the three-game weekend set between the two teams battling for the eighth and final playoff spot. Seventh-place Pensacola moved to 22-19-1-1, 46 points ahead of Saturday’s 7:10 p.m. rematch at Vibrant Arena. Ninth-place QC dropped to 18-24-1-1, 38 points after the first meeting of the season between the two.

“It’s extremely frustrating when you go from being up one late in the third to now killing a penalty,” said Pryce, who also scored QC's first goal on a beautiful breakaway that ended with him sprawling as he released the shot. “But at the end of the day, it’s on us to get the job done. They scored more goals than us.”

But QC coach Dave Pszenyczny didn’t like the way the game turned when Mike Mercurio, on the fringe of the play on Pryce’s top-shelf go-ahead marker, was called for an interference penalty on a play with very little contact.

“We didn’t show up for the first 25 minutes, Kirkendall has an absolute beauty of a fight, we gain momentum and they had maybe two shots after that,” said the QC coach. “Then after that, the referees want to determine the outcome of the game with an absolutely horse#### call after we score.”

Every time he watched the replay of the penalty called on Mercurio, Pszenyczny got madder and madder and questioned the integrity of the league and the officials making the calls and went as far as to call it a flop by the Pensacola player.

“I hope that official never refs in this building again. It’s embarrassing; it’s not the first time he has bent us over,” he said. “I’m so sick and tired of losing games because of horse#### calls like that.

“Momentum swings. You give them an opportunity like that on the power play, what do you think is going to happen? They’re going to score.”

And that was exactly what happened as the Ice Flyers snapped a four-game losing skid.

Just 60 seconds of game time after Pryce's goal was waived off, Kolten Olynek scored a power-play goal at the 14:32 mark of the third that gave the Ice Flyers a 2-1 lead. That goal proved to be the game-winner ahead of two late Pensacola markers, one an empty-netter by Olynek to cap his two-goal evening. Andrew Erwin's first SPHL goal gave the guests the lead at the 7:49 mark of the second, just four minutes before Kirkendall did his best to shift momentum.

That the game was decided by a power play was not a surprise. Pensacola came into the contest scoring on 32% of its power-play opportunities – the best mark in the SPHL.

QC, meanwhile, was sixth in the now 10-team league in killing power plays at 78.9%. The Storm had given up 35 goals in their opponent’s 166 power-play chances coming in and had actually killed off two power plays in the first to keep the game scoreless into the second.

While QC did have a few decent scoring opportunities in the competitive contest, the Storm’s best shot of the night was delivered by Kirkendall. At a point in the game when things got a little heated, Kirkendall delivered a solid right hook to Leitner’s face, immediately sending him to the ice.

Leitner had to be attended to on the ice that was left blood-stained. He had to be helped off the ice by teammates on each side of him.

While that moment went to the Storm, in the end, though, it was Pensacola that got the best of the 60-minute fight as it out-shot QC 34-28.

While a good chance to make up ground was lost, Pryce remained hopeful for the weekend.

"We came into this weekend treating it as a three-game playoff series," said the QC captain. "I know we dropped the first one. All we have to do is win the next two and we're OK with that."