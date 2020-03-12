SPHL puts season on hold amid COVID-19 concerns

"The league wants to take precautionary measures with our fans, our players, our staff," Storm president Gwen Tombergs said. "We're being told it's wise to do this on several fronts. The government is making a lot of the decisions along the way also. I think the league wanted to go ahead and postpone games this weekend, give us enough time to see what happens in the next 48 hours and then we'll reconvene on Monday and make decisions moving forward."

The Storm have 12 games left in their season, the most in the league. Knoxville has only eight games left as the regular season was scheduled to end April 4. With playoffs, however, the season would normally last until the end of April.

Tombergs said the league plans to reconvene as early as Monday to reassess and determine a plan for the rest of the season moving forward.

"As of right now, just making sure we got through the weekend being cautious and making sure we weren't part of any large gatherings like it's being recommended is the main thing," Tombergs said. "We're going to make sure we keep our fingers on the pulse, keep our fans and players and staff healthy and then Monday, look and see what's going on in the world and have another meeting."

