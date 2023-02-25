MACON, Ga. — A long weekend ended in a tough loss for the Quad City Storm Saturday evening.

After scoring the first three goals of the game, the hosting Macon Mayhem answered with five straight and held on for a 5-4 SPHL victory at the Macon Centreplex.

The loss to the 10th-place team ended QC’s three-game win streak and dropped the Storm to 18-23-1-1, 38 points. It was a great chance for QC to pick up another two points against the Mayhem (8-29-2-0, 18 points).

It was also a great chance for the Storm when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in a game in which goals came in bunches in the second of the weekend back-to-back.

QC’s first two goals came with a Macon player in the penalty box.

Cole Golka scored his 11th of the season at the 6:29 mark, just 63 seconds after Devin Brink was called for a slashing penalty. Davis Kirkendall and Mathais Ahman were credited with assists on that goal.

Another slashing penalty, on Sacha Roy, set the stage for QC’s second goal. Filip Virgili found the net 80 seconds into the man-advantage, scoring off feeds from Golka and Tommy Tsicos.

Coming into the game, QC was ninth in the 11-team league in power-play efficiency, converting on just 16.7% of their man-advantage chances.

QC’s third goal came with the teams playing even. Captain Taylor Pryce scored his sixth of the season with Virgili (13) and Troy Murray (4) getting the assists at the 8:26 of the second.

But before the second period ended, Macon rallied with four straight goals off QC netminder Kevin Resop to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

Rhett Kingston broke up Resop’s shutout. He scored at the 8:47 mark of the second that cut QC’s lead to 3-1.

Macon made it a 3-2 game with the help of a QC penalty. Murray was in the box for slashing when Brink scored on the power-play at the 11:18 mark. Still on the power play, Kingston found the net at the 12:56 mark to tie it up.

At the 18:07 mark, Tucker Scantlebury gave Macon the 4-3 lead.

Kingston then finished off his hat trick at the 6:07 mark of the third with an unassisted marker.

QC got back into it, pulling within 5-4 when Kirkendall scored his ninth of the season on a power play off a Logan Nelson assist at the 9:33 mark.

However, the Storm, who out-shot the Mayhem 44-41, never could get the equalizer.