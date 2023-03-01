Games: The Quad City Storm (18-23-1-1, 38 points) have three games in four days this weekend, hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers (21-19-1-1, 44 points) Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Vibrant Arena. Puck drop on Thursday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m., Saturday’s game starts at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday is a 2:10 p.m. start.

Promotions: All three home games will have special promotions and themes this weekend.

Thursday is Wrestling Night with dollar beers. The first 1,000 fans (12 and older) in the arena will receive a Storm adult jersey. After the game, there will be an SCW wrestling show in the arena conference center and free admission comes with a game ticket.

Saturday is First Responders Night presented by Blackhawk Electric. First responders get in free when they present their ID badge at the arena box office. The Storm will wear specialty first responder jerseys that will be auctioned after the game to raise money for East Moline police officer Sergeant William Lind and his family. Sergeant Lind, who is planning on being at the game, was injured in the line of duty in October. The first 1,000 fans get a Twisty Spinner, modeled after the Storm’s tornado logo.

Sunday is Margaritaville Night presented by Zeke’s Island Café and will feature the team wearing specialty Margaritaville jerseys that will be auctioned online after the game. Fans can bring their dogs to the game and there will be a post-game meet and greet with the players on the ice.

QC transactions: As of Wednesday afternoon, it had been a slow week for Coach Dave Pszenyczny and the Storm on the personnel front with only two moves being made.

The Storm waived veteran Marcus Ortiz, who was signed to help with depth for last weekend’s twinbill at Macon.

Helping to fill a need on the offensive end, QC inked left wing George Thurston to a PTO deal on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Massachusetts native is making his pro debut after four years at NCAA Div. III Southern New Hampshire University. In three seasons of action there, he scored 48 goals and dished out 32 assists in 73 games.

Storylines: This weekend offers a great chance for the Storm to chase down one team directly ahead of them in the standings and in the way of a playoff berth. Pensacola is tied for seventh with Fayetteville as they occupy the last two playoff spots. Six points behind, QC could catch the Ice Flyers with a weekend sweep. … This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. … Pensacola comes in on a four-game losing streak and QC has won three of its last four. … Pensacola’s Garrett Milan (24 goals, 35 assists) is second in the league in points with 59 and Ivan Bondarenko (9 goals, 30 assists) is T12 with 39 points. … Milan leads the league’s top power-play team (32%) with 12 power-play goals and 18 power-play assists. … Pensacola has scored 141 goals this season and given up 144; QC has scored 105 times and allowed 130 goals.

