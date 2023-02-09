Games: The Quad City Storm (15-19-1-1, 32 points) have a home-and-home weekend with the Evansville Thunderbolts (21-14-2-0, 44 points) this weekend. Friday’s 7 p.m. game is at the Ford Center in Evansville and Saturday’s 7:10 puck drop is at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Promotions: Saturday is union night featuring $1 beer.

Around the league: The other shoe finally dropped on Thursday with the announcement that the Vermilion County Bobcats ceased operations, effective immediately. The Bobcats (4-24-2-0, 10 points) had not played a game since Jan. 22, had two games removed from the schedule last weekend at Quad City and then forfeited a home game to the Storm on Sunday. Two games this weekend that included VC have been rescheduled.

QC was scheduled to play a game on Tuesday against the last-place Bobcats at David S. Palmer Arena in what was QC's last scheduled trip to Danville this season. QC did have two home dates left with the Bobcats in March (23 and 25).

QC transactions: It has been a relatively quiet week for the Storm in terms of player moves. Since last weekend, defenseman Patrick Gazich (one goal, nine assists in 29 QC games this season) has returned from an ECHL call-up with the Indy Fuel and right winger Larry Jungwirth was waived.

Storylines: Evansville enters the weekend tied for fifth place in the 11-team league. The Thunderbolts have won three of the five meetings between these two this season, outscoring QC 18-14. Three of the games have been shutouts, with two of those (6-0, 3-0) favoring Evansville. This is the first meeting between the two since Dec. 17 when Evansville recorded a 5-2 victory. … Evansville has won four of its last five starts, including three in a row; not counting its forfeit win, QC has lost four straight overall and nine in a row this calendar year to teams other than Vermilion County. … Evansville had four players among the top 18 scorers in the league – No. 11 Scott Kirton (19-16-35), No. 13 Aaron Huffnagle (8-26-34), No. 16 Brendan Harrogate (11-21-32) and No. 18 Mike Ferraro (12-19-31) who is on an ECHL call-up. QC’s leading scorer is Michael Moran with 14 goals and 9 assists for 23 points. … QC goalie Kevin Resop (8-12, 2.57 goals against average) is fourth in the league in saves with 572.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston