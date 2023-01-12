SPHL: Quad City Storm this week

Games: The Quad City Storm (11-13-1-1, 24 points) have two good opportunities to add some points and remain relevant in the SPHL playoff race this weekend with a home-and-home with the Vermilion County Bobcats (4-19-1-0, 9 points). The Bobcats are in last place in the 11-team league and QC is tied for eighth with Pensacola for what would be the final playoff spot.

QC hosts Friday’s 7:10 p.m. game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Saturday’s game at Palmer Arena in Danville is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Promotion: Friday is Youth Sports Night at Vibrant Arena, sponsored by Orthopedic Specialists. The first 1,000 kids (12-under) will receive a free youth Storm jersey.

Word on makeups: Two other games against Vermilion County that were postponed in December by cold weather and dangerous travel conditions have been rescheduled.

Decades Night, originally scheduled for Dec. 22, will now be played on Thursday, March 23 at 6:10 p.m. Radar’s Birthday, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, is now set for Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:10 p.m.

Transactions: The revolving door leading to the Storm dressing room continues to whirl. Right wing Cole Golka (6 goals, 7 assists in 19 games) has been activated from the injured reserve list and will be back for this weekend’s games. Right wing Chuck Costello, a 26-year-old Philadelphia native, has been added to the roster. He has played with both Mississippi and Columbus in the FPHL this season, scoring 12 goals and adding three assists. QC has also lost two players. Defenseman Alex Carlson (one goal, three assists in 24 QC games) was loaned to Rapid City of the ECHL. Left wing Curtis Hansen, who played five games with the Storm with one goal, was released this week.

Storylines: The Storm are looking to break out of a funk that has them dealing with a four-game losing streak and 13 losses in their last 17 games. … Vermilion County has continued to mold its lineup and that resulted in a 4-2 victory over the then league-leading Peoria Rivermen last Saturday. It was the Bobcats’ first win in Peoria in the franchise’s history. … Since Dec. 30, the Bobcats are 1-3, but have not lost by more than two goals.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston