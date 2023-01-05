SPHL: Quad City Storm this week

Games: The Quad City Storm (11-10-1-1, 24 points) have a big weekend at home, hosting a Fayetteville Marksmen squad (12-10-2-0, 26 points) that sits two places ahead of them in the SPHL standings. The teams meet three times — Friday (7:10 p.m.), Saturday (7:10 p.m.) and Sunday (2:10 p.m.) inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Promotions: The Storm have special events planned for all three games. Friday is Sensory Awareness Night presented by Adolph’s Mexican Foods, Saturday is Star Wars Night and Sunday is Pucks and Paws Day presented by Nestle Purina.

Friday’s game will feature in-game audio and visual effects adjusted to an appropriate level for all fans in attendance. On Saturday, the team will wear special Star Wars sweaters that will be auctioned after the game. Star Wars characters will also be in attendance to greet fans. On Sunday, fans can bring their dogs to the game for free (dog tickets must be acquired at the arena box office and all dogs must be up to date on shots).

Transactions: This weekend will be interesting for Connor Fries. The 27-year-old centerman was traded to Fayetteville on Tuesday and will be in the visitor’s dressing room this weekend. In 21 QC games, he scored eight points (two goals, six assists). … QC will be without Brendan Soucie, who received a call-up to ECHL Trois-Rivieres. The 27-year-old left winger has six points (four goals, two assists) in six games with QC this season. To fill his spot, Mike Mercurio has been re-signed after being released from his PTO on Saturday. … With netminder Bailey Brkin still on a call-up to ECHL Wheeling, Ryan Edquist is back in a QC sweater. He has appeared on three Storm games and has a 1-0-0 record with a 6.19 goals-against average and .826 save percentage. That addition was possible after Talor Joseph was waived. He was signed last weekend and saw 13 minutes of action against Roanoke, allowing one goal and making four saves.

Storylines: These two clubs met last weekend with the Marksmen taking a 3-2 shootout victory in North Carolina. The two have a short history with Fayetteville winning seven of the 10 meetings. … QC has lost 10 of its last 14 games and won just one of its last five as it has slid to ninth place in the 11-team league and into a spot that would be out of the playoffs. … Fayetteville has won four of its last five games, including last Saturday’s win over QC that was its third straight. … Michael Moran continues to lead QC scoring with 18 points (13 goals, 5 assists). Relative newcomer Aaron Ryback, who has played six games with the Storm, has put up 16 points this season (6 goals, 10 assists). … Moran is tied for third in the league with five power-play goals. Filip Virgili has four. … Brian Bowen leads Fayetteville with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists). He is tied for 11th in the league in scoring. … QC netminder Kevin Resop (5-4) continues to lead the league with a 1.83 goals against average.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston