SPHL: QUAD CITY STORM THIS WEEK

Transactions: After a wild run of personnel moves last week before three weekend games, the QC transactions have been limited this week. Late Tuesday, The Storm placed RW Cole Golka on the 21-day IR. The Alberta native, who celebrated his 28th birthday earlier this month, has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 games. … According to QC coach Dave Pszenyczny, no one else is eligible to come off IR before this weekend.

Storylines: QC is looking to gain some traction as it has lost eight of its last 11 games and fallen to sixth place in the SPHL standings, nine points behind league-leading Peoria. … These two Illinois SPHL entries have played five games already this season, with QC winning four of those. The Storm have outscored the Bobcats 17-9 in those games with the Storm only giving up one goal in each of the four victories. … In the last two seasons, QC has won 16 of the 18 meetings with VC, with two of those coming in overtime. … QC has only one player among the Top 20 in points scored – No. 20 Michael Moran, who has 12 goals and five assist for 17 points in 17 games. … Among rookies, QC’s Logan Nelson is tied for 17th in scoring with 11 points (five goals and six assists). … After being among the league leaders a month ago in goal differential, QC dropped to under even. The Storm have scored 57 goals and given up 59. Vermilion County is the worst in the league in both goals for (41) and goals against (87).