Games: The Quad City Storm (14-17-1-1, 30 points) are home for two games this weekend, hosting last-place Vermilion County (4-23-2-0, 10 points) both Friday and Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Puck drop each night is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Promotions: Saturday’s contest is a special one as the Storm host Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity, the Storm will wear special sweaters for the contest that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center. Fans were allowed to paint the ice earlier this week to honor those who have or are battling cancer.

Friday’s game, a rescheduled contest from December that was postponed by weather, will be Radar’s delayed birthday celebration. Mascots from other teams around the Quad-Cities will be in attendance and the first 1,000 fans receive a free Storm mini-stick.

Transactions: It was an active week for coach Dave Pszenyczny as the Storm faced a number of roster moves since dropping a pair of games to Birmingham last weekend.

The good news includes rookie Logan Nelson (eight goals, 13 assists in 21 games) returning from a call-up to the ECHL Iowa Heartlanders and bringing some firepower back to the punchless offense. His 21 points rank second on the team behind Michael Moran’s 23. Also back from an ECHL call-up is defenseman Alex Carlson. The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists in 24 QC contests.

QC also added centerman Nigel Slade to the roster. This is his third SPHL team this season, having previously played five games for Peoria and nine games for Macon. The 28-year-old from Ontario has two assists in those 14 games, which also include 14 shots.

Also, QC made a move with its goaltenders. Ryan Edquist (1-1, 3.94 goals against with an .898 save percentage) was waived. In his place, QC brought in 25-year-old Josh Benson. The Minnesota native is 3-8-2-0 with a 4.10 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 13 games with Macon and two with Peoria.

The Storm waived right winger Marcus Ortiz and defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson.

In a couple of injury-related moves, captain Taylor Pryce (five goals, nine assists in 24 games) was moved to the 30-day IR after suffering injuries in a fight that have turned out to be more extensive than originally thought. Also, centerman Matt Ustaski (nine goals, seven assists in 14 QC games) was placed on the 21-day IR.

Storylines: These could be two key games for the Storm as they seek points to move up the SPHL standings and into a qualifying spot for the eight-team playoffs. QC has won seven of the previous eight meetings between the two clubs this season, outscoring the Bobcats 34-13. … Neither team has torn up the league recently. In its last 10 games, QC is 3-7-0-0 and Vermilion County is 1-8-1-0. … Two of the most anemic offense will battle this weekend. QC has scored 87 goals this season and VC just 59. On the other end, QC has allowed 100 goals and the Bobcats 125. … VC will have the services of defenseman Roy Kanda (two assists in 11 games), who returned from ECHL Wheeling. He also played in Peoria this season.

