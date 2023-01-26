SPHL: Quad City Storm this weekend

Games: The Quad City Storm (14-15-1-1, 30 points) have a weekend on the road this week as they travel to face the fourth-place Birmingham Bulls (19-11-1-0, 39 points) Friday and Saturday at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Ala. Puck drop each night is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Transactions: QC will have a few new faces on the ice this weekend as coach Dave Pszenyczny continues to look for the right combinations to get his club moving up the standings.

All of the moves this week involved defensemen, including putting Dillon Fournier (one goal, seven assists in 16 games) on the 21-day IR.

Added to the QC roster were Ethan Busch Anderson, who was signed to a Standard Player Contract and Eliott St-Pierre, who was obtained in a trade with Knoxville that sent Alexis Girard to the Ice Bears.

David Brancik (one assist in seven games) was activated from the IR and then suspended by the team.

Anderson comes to QC from the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL where he played 22 games and scored one goal with five assists and accrued a +/- of -15 this season. Last year, he played 20 games with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, scoring three assists and recording a +/- of -16. The Marquette, Mich., native brings size to the defense at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

St-Pierre is now with his fifth SPHL squad, having spent parts of the last two seasons with Huntsville, Evansville, Knoxville and one game with Peoria. In 62 SPHL games, the 5-10, 190-pounder has had six assists with a +/- of +21.

Storylines: This is the first time this season that QC and Birmingham have faced off and is actually the only time they meet this season. Last season, QC won the only meeting between the two, but the Bulls have a considerable advantage in the all-time set, winning eight of the 10 games they have played. Three of QC’s losses to Birmingham have come in overtime. … QC is still in ninth-place in the league and chasing points to get in position to earn a playoff spot that go to the top eight teams. Fayetteville (15-15-2-0, 32 points) is in eighth place heading into this weekend’s action. … QC has scored the third-fewest goals (85) in the league this season, but also given up the third-fewest goals (92). Birmingham is second in the league in scoring with 120 goals in 31 games and fourth in goals allowed with 97. … Birmingham’s Michael Gillespie is second in the league in points with 45 (20 goals, 25 assists in 25 games). … QC’s Carter Shinkaruk is eighth in defenseman scoring with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 23 games.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston