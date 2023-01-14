SPHL: Resop leads Storm past Bobcats

DANVILLE, Ill. — Quad City Storm netminder Kevin Resop was pelted with shots all night long. Very early Saturday night, he gave up a goal.

That was it.

Resop stopped 34 of 35 Vermilion County shots, including all 18 in the third period, to help the Storm win their second game in a row and beat the Bobcats 4-1 in a speedy two-plus hour game inside David S. Palmer Arena.

It marks the seventh win of the season in net for Resop and the first time he won back-to-back starts since Nov. 5 and 11. The one goal, which was the opening one at 4 minutes, 54 seconds of the first period, was all Resop let get by him.

The Storm's offense took care of the rest.

Patrick Gazich buried his second goal of the season off a feed from Cole Golka to square the game at one apiece at 9:57. Just over three minutes later, Logan Nelson put Quad City (13-13-1) ahead for good with his sixth goal of the season.

Just 22 shots were put up by the Storm, no more than nine in each period. They were outshot by Vermilion County 14-9 in the first frame and 18-5 in the third.

QC's Trevor Momot scored at 6:13 of the second stanza for an insurance goal and Mike Mercurio found the back of the net for the first time this season at 16:34 of the third.

Four combined penalties were called, but both sides could not convert on the power play. Momot and Gazich each finished the night with two points and the former finished with a plus-minus of plus-four.

The Storm return home for a two-game set with the Peoria Rivermen. The two will tangle at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Four of Quad City's next five games are against teams in the upper half of the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.