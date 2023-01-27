SPHL: Rough start to road trip for Storm

PELHAM, Ala. — Earlier this week leading up to a pair of weekend games against Birmingham, Quad City Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny made a few personnel moves to try to shore up his team’s defense.

In Friday’s weekend opener against the hosting Bulls at Pelham Civic Center, those moves did not pay dividends as the Storm dropped to 14-16-1-1, 30 points and remained in ninth place in the 11-team league.

The fourth-place Bulls (20-11-1-0, 41 points) peppered starting netminder Kevin Resop early and often, scoring three times in the first period and ending the night early for one of the top goalies in the league.

Birmingham, which doubled the Storm in shots (41-20), made those three first-period goals stand in a 4-0 SPHL final.

Goals by Mike Davis (13), Jordan Martin (12) and Michael Gillespie (21) in the first 15-plus minutes of the game sent Resop to the showers after facing 11 shots. It was the second time in a week that Resop (8-10, league-best 0.925 save percentage) has been pulled from a game after giving up three first-period goals and replaced by Ryan Edquist.

While Edquist fared much better in the crease, he still faced an onslaught of shots, stopping 26 Bulls bullets before giving up a third-period goal to Scott Donahue at the 13:41 mark.

Taylor Brierley and Stefan Brucato had assists on those three first-period goals and Martin also added a helper.

Birmingham held an 11-10 advantage in shots in the first period before out-shooting QC 21-3 in a penalty-free but scoreless second period.

QC addition: Prior to Friday’s game, the Storm made a move to help add some firepower to the lineup. QC veteran Marcus Ortiz was signed to a Standard Player Contract — marking his second stint with the Storm this season.

Ortiz, in his fifth season in the SPHL, had two points on two assists in his previous four games with QC. In 46 games last season, Ortiz scored 36 points with 19 goals and 17 assists.