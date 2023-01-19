SPHL: Same story, different day in Storm's setback to Rivermen

The shots were there. Over stretches in each period, the Quad City Storm had more puck possession and more shots on goal than the Peoria Rivermen.

Yet scoring multiple goals hindered the Storm again.

And their head coach Dave Pszenyczny did not hold back afterwards.

"I think they watch too much NHL," he said. "It is the individual mistakes at the end of the day. The idea is we don't need to stick-handle the puck. This is old school.

"I would rather have a guy who is less skilled, more hockey IQ."

Despite outshooting the Rivermen 38-30 and 30-21 over the final two frames, the Storm dropped a 4-1 contest on Thursday morning inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark on the first ever Education Day.

A crowd of 4,095 that featured predominantly students from various elementary schools in the QC area created a loud atmosphere from the opening face off.

The Storm (13-14-1, 28 points) fed off that.

Cole Golka fired the first shot of the day on the right wing that just nicked the glove of Peoria netminder Eric Levine. Through the opening four minutes, Quad City was in Peoria's zone several times.

"We were all over them," Pszenyczny said.

At the 11 minute, 43 second mark of the first period, the Rivermen broke through.

Cayden Cahill's shot from the right side deflected off the foot Joseph Drapluk and past Storm goalie Kevin Resop for an early 1-0 lead. Nearly seven minutes later, Peoria's captain Alec Hagaman buried a wrister on a 2-on-1 chance to put it up 2-0.

The Rivermen were in full control on the scoreboard.

"We get out there and we just try to put on a show," Pszenycsny said. "All you got to do is take that disk and put it over a line. It is not very hard."

Quad City's Logan Nelson cut the margin in half early in the second.

After a pair of roughing calls on both sides after the first period horn sounded that kicked off the middle stanza 4-on-4, Nelson scored his seventh goal of the season at 1:39.

That was the closest the Storm would get the rest of the game.

They ended the second period with a too many men on the ice call, then in the third period, Filip Virgil served four minutes in the box for roughing and assistant captain Carter Shinkaruk was called for a game misconduct for verbal abuse of an official.

Off a faceoff in the Quad City zone, Mathias Ahman was called for roughing with less than 90 seconds left in regulation that all but sealed the result.

"It takes the wind out of our sails," Pszenyczny said. "I'm not saying the officiating is what caused (today)."

Quad City went 0-for-3 on the power play and didn't create chances. Pszenyczny noted he felt at least four forwards were on the ice 10 minutes of gametime at a maximum.

Trying to find the right combo of guys still remains frustrating.

"I have to look at myself and say 'Should I just play six forwards tomorrow,'" Pszenyczny said. "When the game plan should work in your favor, you want everybody. I don't need to have guys burned out in the third period."

Peoria added an insurance goal on a rebound shot from defenseman Dale Deon at 10:12 of the second. Ben Assad scored an empty-netter at 19:38 of the third to ice the victory.

The Rivermen move into a tie for first in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings at 40 points with Roanoke. Meanwhile, Quad City remains tied with Pensacola for eighth with 28 points.

Resop finished with 26 saves on the night for the Storm.