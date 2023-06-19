Home dates for the Quad City Storm’s 2023-24 SPHL season had previously been released.

On Monday, team officials announced the opponents that will occupy those dates at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

QC will host eight of the nine other teams in the league this year with a majority of those games against its closest geographic rivals – Peoria and Evansville. The Cold War on I-74 will include eight home games against the Peoria Chiefs. The Evansville Thunderbolts will come into town six times, including a three-game set Nov. 22, 24, 25.

The Storm open the home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chiefs and see them once more at home in October and not see them in any of their five November home games. Peoria visits again on Dec. 15 and 26 and return for one February meeting and three more to close the home slate (March 29-30 and April 5).

Macon has the next most visits, coming to town for a pair of weekend doubleheaders – on Jan. 26-27 and March 8-9.

Defending SPHL champ Roanoke (Oct. 27-28), Fayetteville (Nov. 10-11), Pensacola (Dec. 8-9), Knoxville (Jan. 19-20) and Hunstville (Feb. 2-3) will be in Moline for weekend twinbills.

Birmingham is the only team not to visit the Quad-Cities.

SPHL officials said that the recently-completed 2022-23 season was a record-breaker in terms of attendance as the league eclipsed the one-million fan mark. The league also said that it had the largest single-season attendance increase in league history with an increase of 142,162 fans.

An all-time high of 1,026,831 fans attended SPHL games last regular season. For just the second time in history, the league averaged over 3,000 fans per playoff game.