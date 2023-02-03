The Quad City Storm were forced to make a quick pivot Friday evening.

Originally scheduled to play last-place Vermilion County, the Storm instead welcomed league-leading Peoria Rivermen to Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

What became a chance to get a much-needed win became a much steeper uphill battle and the Storm fell 6-0, their third straight loss since beating Vermilion County 9-1 back on Jan. 21.

The Storm have now been outscored 15-1 in their last three meetings against the Rivermen.

The opponent was changed – and announced at 2 p.m. Friday – because Vermilion County is, according to Storm president Brian Rothenberger, looking to establish some stability in its organization.

The Bobcats team website currently does not have a head coach or athletic trainer listed.

"We feel very bad for what Vermilion County is going through," Rothenberger said. "We know what it's like as a hockey community to go through some of these issues. The SPHL takes pride in what it does and is doing all it can for Vermilion County to be successful moving forward.”

Friday night wasn't the only game on the schedule to change. The Storm host Peoria again Saturday, replacing Vermilion County once again, then on Sunday, the Storm travel to Vermilion County on what was supposed to be an off day.

Rothenberger declined to comment on the possibility of any future schedule changes.

Friday night's game showed more of the struggles that have plagued the Storm in recent games against the Rivermen, two second-period breakdowns leading to two goals in 55 seconds, and the Storm offense once again failed to score against Peoria goaltender Eric Levine, who posted his fourth shutout of the season, all coming against the Storm.

Levine also owns a shutout streak of 158:21 against the Storm and has allowed just one goal in his last three games against Quad City.

After JM Piotrowski scored a power-play goal to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead in the first period, the Storm allowed a 2-on-1 opportunity, with Joseph Drapluk burying a pass from Cayden Cahill to put Peoria up 2-0 at the 13-minute, 52-second mark of the second period.

Less than a minute later, the Storm surrendered a 2-on-0 shorthanded goal to Piotrowski, the second straight game against Peoria the Storm have surrendered such a goal.

Peoria added two third-period goals to chase Storm goaltender Kevin Resop for Josh Benson. Benson allowed a goal to Jordan Ernst with 19.5 seconds left in a game that featured four fights.

Peoria 6, Quad City 0

Peoria;1;2;3;--;6

Quad City;0;0;0;--;0

First period -- Scoring: JM Piotrowski, Peoria (PP) (Alec Hagaman, Marcel Godbout), 6:17. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (hooking), 5:14; Mitchell McPherson, Peoria (fighting instigator), 10:44; McPherson, Peoria (fighting major), 10:44; Tsicos, QC (fighting major), 10:44; Patrick Gazich, QC (interference), 12:40; Piotrowski, Peoria (roughing), 13:57; Logan Nelson, QC (boarding major), 13:57; Marcel Godbout, Peoria (tripping), 15:22.

Second period -- Scoring: Joseph Drapluk, Peoria (Cayden Cahill), 13:52; Piotrowski, Peoria (SH) (Mitchell McPherson), 14:47. Penalties: Eric Levine, Peoria (slashing, served by Austin Wisely), 10:13; Michael Moran, QC (slashing), 10:13; Nigel Slade, QC (tripping), 11:54; Alexandre Carrier, Peoria (tripping), 13:02; Carrier, Peoria (fighting major), 13:02; Alex Carlson, QC (fighting major), 13:02.

Third period -- Scoring: Austin Wisely, Peoria (Joseph Widmar, Alec Hagaman), 9:33. McPherson, Peoria (Cale List, Widmar), 11:14; Jordan Ernst, Peoria (PP) (Carrier), 19:40. Penalties: McPherson, Peoria (slashing), McPherson, Peoria (fighting major), 4:13; Moran, QC (fighting instigator, served by Mike Mercurio), 4:13; Moran, QC (fighting major), 4:13; Ben Assad, Peoria (fighting major), 6:52; Mercurio, QC (fighting major), 6:52; Hagaman, Peoria (roughing), 7:03; Nick Klishko, QC (cross-checking), 17:42.

Shots on goal -- Peoria 13-10-15--38; QC 7-8-5--20. Penalties -- Peoria 11-34; QC 11-37. Power play -- Peoria 2-6; QC 0-5. Saves -- Peoria (Eric Levine 20 shots, 20 saves); QC (Kevin Resop 31 shots, 26 saves; Josh Benson 7 shots, 6 saves). Three stars -- 1. JM Piotrowski, Peoria; 2. Mitchell McPherson, Peoria; 3. Eric Levine, Peoria. Referee -- Don Mrozik. Linesmen -- Michael Lenardi; Colton Capelle. A -- 2,632.