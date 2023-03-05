Fighting for their playoff lives, the Quad City Storm needed some late-game heroics to secure a comeback victory for the second straight day.

QC goaltender Kevin Resop came off the bench to shut down Pensacola in overtime as the Storm won 5-4 in a shootout to follow up Saturday’s overtime win.

Davis Kirkendall had the lone goal in the second round of the shootout to help QC take the weekend rubber-match with the Ice Flyers Sunday afternoon at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The Storm (20-24-1-1, 42 points) moved within two points of the eighth and final spot in the SPHL playoff standings with 11 games to go. Six of QC’s last 11 games come against first-place Peoria, making Sunday’s series all the more important.

Pensacola (22-19-2-2, 48 points) sits in seventh place, just ahead of Fayetteville (44 points).

The Flyers led 4-2 early in the third period after Ivan Bondarenko scored his second goal. His first goal came with 31 seconds left in the second period against starting goalie Sean Kuhn, who was benched after the period ended.

Down two goals, the Storm came through.

“Our team just never quits,” Kirkendall said. “Honestly, we’re more comfortable when we’re down than ahead.”

QC defenseman Eliot St-Pierre, who scored his first goal of the season in the first period to make it 1-0, assisted Tommy Tsicos in the third period to make it 4-3.

Then, Saturday’s hero continued his hot streak.

Mike Moran’s second goal of the game tied the game at 4 with 12:53 to play. The Storm could not get a shot off in overtime as Resop extended the game with three of his 11 saves. QC spent nearly the first two minutes of overtime down a man as the Storm were called for boarding with a second left in regulation.

Resop closed the shootout with five saves as former QC player Tommy Stang, along with Kolten Olynek, Joey Sofo, Garrett Milan, and Jason Price came up empty for the Flyers.

Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said there is a calmness on the bench when the team is down, which was not the case earlier this season.

The team’s personnel are also coming together at the right time.

“Kudos to everybody in that dressing room,” Pszenyczny said. “The new additions that we’ve added have really sparked us and kind of completed us.”

The Storm’s secondary players were able to sustain pressure and keep the game within reach.

“Before the game, we told them it’s going to take everybody in the dressing room,” Pszenyczny said. “Tonight, we ended up using both goaltenders and we got the job done.”

Price’s power play goal tied the game at 1 late in the first period before Stang put the Flyers up 2-1 with his ninth goal a few minutes into the second period. Moran’s first goal came midway through the second before Bondarenko would score consecutive goals to put Pensacola up 4-2 with under 18 minutes left in regulation.

QC was 0-for-4 on power play chances, but finished with a 36-35 advantage in shots on goal.

Pszenyczny said his team had to gut out the home win before playing on the road for the next few weeks.

Treating the remaining games like the playoffs, Pszenyczny said the higher sense of urgency can be felt in the locker room.

“When we’re facing adversity, like with that horrible call there going into overtime, I think maybe two months ago we allow that goal to go in,” he said. “But the guys that were out there got the job done and they didn’t really test Kevin that much.

“It’s just nice to be on the bench and not feel the collapse or the shoulders drop with the body language. We have guys that are willing to step up and obviously face adversity right now.”