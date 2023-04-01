FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Austin Alger scored a goal and delivered two assists as Fayetteville clinched a playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League on Saturday night with a 4-2 win over Quad City.

The Storm, meanwhile, were eliminated from playoff contention with a week remaining in the regular season. Quad City (22-29-1-1, 46 points) trails Fayetteville and Pensacola each by 10 points with only four games remaining.

For the second consecutive night, Fayetteville got the upper hand against Quad City at Crown Coliseum.

The Marksmen's John Moncovich scored his second goal of the season a little more than a minute into the game. The Storm answered early in the second period on a Leif Mattson goal, assisted by Auggie Moore and Gianni Vitali.

Fayetteville went ahead four minutes later on a Dalton Hunter goal, but QC came up with the equalizer at the 10:19 mark on a power-play goal from Aaron Ryback.

The Marksmen took the lead for good at 12:58 of the second period when former Storm standout Connor Fries scored. The game remained 3-2 Fayetteville until Alger scored in the fifth minute of the third period on assists from Fries and Jack Patterson.

Fayetteville's Conor O'Brien had 26 saves in goal. Quad City, meanwhile, started Sean Kuhn in net before he was replaced by Kevin Resop midway through the second period.

Quad City will finish the road portion of its schedule Sunday afternoon in Macon, Ga., against the Macon Mayhem at 3 p.m.

The Storm return home next week to play Peoria on Tuesday night and a weekend series against Huntsville on Friday and Saturday.