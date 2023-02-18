Falling behind 1-0 and being out-shot in the first period of Saturday’s game, it would have been easy for the Quad City Storm players to drop their heads and let their losing streak continue.

Instead, QC rallied with two second-period goals and another in the third to post a 3-1 SPHL victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs Saturday evening on college night at Vibrant Arena.

The victory was QC’s first in eight contested games, a streak that did include a forfeit win over the now-defunct Vermilion County Bobcats. It was also QC’s first win this calendar year against anyone other than Vermilion County.

Cole Golka, Michael Moran and Logan Nelson scored Quad City’s goals that came after Brady Heppner gave the Rail Yard Dogs (23-13-2-1, 49 points) a 1-0 lead at the 16:14 mark of the first when he beat QC goalie Kevin Resop.

Gokka knotted the score at the 3:02 mark of the second period when he beat Roanoke goalie Austyn Roudebush off feeds from Moran (10) and Filip Virgili (11). Moran then gave the ninth-place Storm (16-22-1-1, 34 points) the lead with his 15th goal of the season, coming at the 8:11 mark off an assist from Mathias Ahman (7).

Nelson then capped the scoring with his 10th goal of the campaign, that coming at the 3:16 mark of the third off a feed from Tommy Tsicos, who chalked up his 14th assist.

Resop logged 32 saves as the Storm were out-shot 33-26 by the Rail Yard Dogs. QC had just six shots on goal in both the first and third periods.

The Storm return to action Thursday at home against Peoria.