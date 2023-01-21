SPHL: Storm explode against last-place Bobcats

DANVILLE, Ill. — You know all those games in which the Quad City Storm couldn’t find the net or score more than one goal?

The local SPHL squad took out its frustrations for those six such games in the last two months on the Vermilion County Bobcats Saturday inside David S. Palmer Arena.

A night after getting shut out by league-leading Peoria, the Storm bounced back for one of the most lopsided results in the league this season, erupting for an efficient and record-setting 9-1 victory over last-place Vermilion County.

Matt Ustaski scored four goals and was credited with three assists — setting a franchise record for points in a game with seven — as QC had its highest-scoring output of the season on 39 shots.

The nine goals ties for the second-highest winning score in the league this season as well sets a franchise record for goals in a game.

Ustaski’s four markers also ties for the league lead in a single game this season in addition to being a franchise record. The seven points is a single-game high in the league this season and also a franchise record.

Rookie Logan Nelson offered assists on five of those QC goals before scoring one himself. Five assists is a league single-game high this season.

In his 200th game, Tommy Tsicos recorded his 100th SPHL point on an assist.

It was QC’s seventh win of the season in eight meetings with Vermilion, meaning half of the Storm’s wins have come against the last-place team in the league.

And, believe it or not, QC (14-15-1-1, 30 points) trailed in this one when the hosts scored at the 3:10 mark of the first on a power-play goal by Brendan Murphy.

After that, it was all QC as Storm netminder Kevin Resop stopped 29 shots and found his mojo one night after being relieved in the first period after a four-goal onslaught.

Despite facing that early deficit, QC led 3-1 before the period concluded and had chased VC starting goaltender Sean Kuhn just past the midway point of the frame.

QC newcomer Nick Magill-Diaz scored his first off a feed from Michael Moran just 47 seconds after VC (4-22-2-0, 10 points) took the lead.

Doing his best to make amends for a cross-checking penalty that set up the game’s initial tally, Ustaski scored twice in a seven-minute span. His eighth goal of the season was set up by Trevor Momot (5) and Nelson (8). Ustaski’s ninth came off helpers from Moran (9) and Nelson (9).

Colel Golka (8), Ustaski, and Momot (4) scored in the second period for the Storm, who face a weekend set on the road at Birmingham this coming Friday and Saturday.

Mathias Ahman (3), Ustaski and Nelson (8) capped the scoring in the third period with the first two goals coming on an extended power play roughly three minutes apart.