SPHL: Storm fall in shootout to Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Quad City Storm closed the calendar year with a shootout loss.

After scoring a third-period goal to force overtime, the Storm fell 3-2 (2-1 in the shootout) to Fayetteville on Saturday night in the final game of a weekend SPHL road trip.

Knotted at one after five rounds of the shootout, Drake Glover connected in the seventh round to break the deadlock and give Fayetteville the win.

Michael Moran scored in the first round of the shootout for the Storm, but they were held scoreless on their next six opportunities.

Jason Pawloski had 23 saves in net for the Marksmen (12-10-2, 26 points).

Both teams struck for power-play goals in the opening period. Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk scored in the seventh minute before Fayetteville's Matt McNair retaliated a little more than four minutes later.

The Marksmen jumped in front on a Brian Bowen goal in the second period before the Storm tied it midway through the third period on Aaron Ryback's sixth goal of the season.

That score remained throughout the last 10 minutes of a regulation and then an overtime session.

Kevin Resop finished with 22 saves for the Storm, who return home to face Fayetteville for three games at Vibrant Arena at The Mark next weekend. Game 1 is Friday night at 7:10.

Making moves: The Storm made a couple of moves in the past couple of days.

Netminder Bailey Brkin was loaned to ECHL Wheeling on Friday. That came a day after he lost a 4-0 decision to Roanoke that dropped his SPHL record to 5-6-1. He has a 3.26 goals against average with a .910 save percentage.

To fill out the backup goalie spot, QC signed Talor Joseph to a Standard Player Contract. The 28-year-old had appeared in one game for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs, stopping four shots in 13 minutes against Knoxville on Dec. 1.

Danylo Kozachuk was traded to Saturday foe Fayetteville on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound defenseman had one assist in 16 games with the Storm.