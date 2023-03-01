When the Quad City Storm took the ice last Thursday evening, they seemed to do so with a little more energy and sense of purpose.

Maybe part of that could be linked to captain Taylor Pryce making his return to the lineup.

“We do this thing for someone who gets back in the lineup — we all click and everybody in the room clicks or snaps (their fingers) for Prycer,” Cole Golka said. “The boys were pretty fired up before the game.”

That may have been part of the success the Storm enjoyed over the weekend. In Pryce’s return on Thursday, QC rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to beat league-leading Peoria in a shootout.

The Storm then split games on Friday and Saturday against the Macon Mayhem after a tough turnaround and long travel day on Friday.

Pryce dished off an assist in Thursday’s win when he also lost the puck with an open net on his shootout attempt. In Saturday's road setback, he scored his first goal since his fifth on his 30th birthday on Dec. 30, a goal that gave QC a 3-0 lead that was wiped out by five straight Macon tallies.

That is a little deceiving since Pryce played just one game between Jan. 14 and Feb. 23 because of what he said was diagnosed as a broken orbital bone sustained in an on-ice fight.

“It’s always tough as a leader; it’s hard to tell a guy what to do when you’re not able to show them,” Pryce said of being on the team’s IR since Jan. 20. “I tried to limit my critiques and be as constructive as possible. No doubt, it was tough being sidelined.”

And that made the return even sweeter. Especially since the nature of the injury was serious enough to leave his hockey future at least a little bit in doubt.

“The major concerns I tried to compartmentalize and not think about the possibility of surgery and what that entailed in terms of long-term life issues,” Pryce said. “But after meeting with a facial surgeon, he gave me a lot of confidence that it would be perfectly fine returning to the game and have my left eye as strong as my right.”

In the interim, though, it meant wearing a cage on his helmet to protect his face and no head impact on or off the ice.

“I had been skating every day, but I stepped aside once there were contact drills in practice,” he said. “I’d be on the ice early and on the ice late, but just stopped participating when the hitting started.”

While major questions loomed about his recovery, Pryce said he just took the doctor’s advice and played the waiting game. He admitted there were no physical or emotional hurdles getting back to the ice.

“It almost felt like a fresh start to the season which is how I kind of treated it,” he said. “I gave myself a two-week window where I ramped up the cardio so I was ready for game speed.

“Being with the boys helped and not leaving for any extended time and being here every day helped make that transition easier.”

To say the least, Pryce was ecstatic to be back.

His teammates were glad to have him back, too.

“That is the biggest hole in our locker room when he’s not playing,” alternate captain Tommy Tsicos said. “Whenever he’s out, we definitely feel a deep hole in our lineup; he’s the heart and soul of our team and the hardest working guy on our team.

“He brings everything every game and drags everyone into the fight with him.”

Golka knew what it meant for the right winger to be back in action. He also knew what Pryce’s return meant for the club that has struggled all season through what coach Dave Pszenyczny said were 260-man games lost to injuries.

“He’s the leader of our team and the heart and soul of this organization,” Golka said. “He’s probably the best leader I’ve ever played with — he’s also my roommate and great friend.

“It means so much to the guys to have him in the lineup because he’s an amazing hockey player; he brings a level that you can’t find very often.

“Size, skill, speed, he’s got it all.”

And that is all now back on display for the Storm as they hope to make a late-season push to make the eight-team playoffs in the 10-team league. Heading into Thursday’s game against seventh-place Pensacola (21-19-1-1, 44 points), QC is in ninth place with an 18-23-1-1 record with 38 points.

“We know how good we are and we know we have a special group in there,” Pryce said. “…I’m confident this group is going to go on a tear and make the playoffs.”

That could be possible with their leader back and a new cast of characters in place after a very fluid roster for four months.

“We’ve kind of been finding our group with players coming in and out,” Tsicos said. “I think now with our roster, it seems kind of set and the guys we have in, everyone’s bought into what we’re doing.

“The guys that have come in recently have helped us a lot and our team seems solid. It seems like a breath of fresh air and been huge for our confidence.”

It also has helped having Pryce back and he couldn’t be happier to be part of what he hopes is a memorable run after a scary health situation.

“It’s nice to be back,” he said, “that’s for sure.”