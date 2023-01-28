SPHL: Storm give up early goals, fall to Bulls for second straight night

PELHAM, Ala. — The Quad City Storm blinked first Saturday night.

Then they blinked again to start the second period.

Two goals given up within the first 40 seconds put Quad City behind the eight-ball and its early rally was wiped away as the Birmingham Bulls notched a 5-2 victory at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Birmingham unleashed 44 shots on goal and kept Quad City (14-17-1, 30 points) out of the win column for the second straight night. The Storm have won just three times in the month of January.

They have not beaten a current playoff team since triumphing over Roanoke 3-1 on Dec. 30.

The Bulls lit up the scoreboard before most of their 4,253 spectators had a chance to take a seat.

Jonathan Pace roped his first goal of the season for Birmingham 38 seconds into the contest. Down 2-1 after the opening frame, it scored four unanswered goals.

Jordan Martin tied the game at two with a goal 27 seconds into the second period, then Matt Wiesner put the Bulls in front at 15:51. Zac Masson added an insurance goal at 8:29 of the third.

Wiesner tallied his second goal of the night, an empty-netter at 18:50 in the final frame to ice the win for Birmingham.

The Storm were outshot 20-8 in the first period, but went into the locker room with a one-goal advantage.

Aaron Ryback scored his eighth goal of the year at 17:14 of the first period to knot the game at one. Over a minute later, Mike Mercurio buried his second goal of the season to put Quad City up 2-1.

After that, it was a relatively quiet. The Storm were called for four penalties and a combined 16 shots on goal over the final 40 minutes were tallied, just three in the third period alone.

Ryan Edquist got the start in net for QC and tallied 39 saves while Nick Klishko notched two assists. The Storm held Birmingham to an 0-for-3 night on the power play.

Nelson loaned to Iowa: Quad City forward Logan Nelson was loaned to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL prior to the start of Saturday's contest.

The St. Michael, Minn. native has played in 21 games with the Storm this season, tallying eight goals and tying for the team lead with 13 assists.