Storylines: When QC and Peoria face-off, it will be the 13th meeting between the geographic rivals this season. Peoria has won eight of those meetings, with one QC victory coming in overtime. … Peoria has outscored the Storm 42-23 this season, including 29-7 in its current five-game win streak over QC. … The Storm have been shut out four times by the Rivermen, including twice in the last three games. … QC is looking for its first back-to-back victories of the season since November when the team got off to an 8-3 start. … QC and Macon are meeting for the first time this season. The Mayhem are coming into the weekend on a three-game losing streak (all to Peoria) and have lost seven of their last 10 starts. … QC was 3-7 in its last 10 games heading into Thursday’s battle with Peoria. That included a forfeit win over now-defunct Vermilion County and a 9-1 victory over those Bobcats who had just four wins before shuttering. ... QC netminder Kevin Resop returned to the top of the charts in terms of save percentage. Sporting a 9-14 record, Resop has a 0.921 save percentage that tops Peoria’s Eric Levine (0.913). Resop is fourth in total saves with 654.